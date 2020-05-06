The Bowling Green City Commission approved Tuesday an $800,000 bid for renovations to Sloan Convention Center and hired a replacement for retiring City Attorney Gene Harmon.
In a meeting held via teleconference, commissioners approved a $841,000 bid from Sunbelt Construction of Bowling Green for Phase II renovations of the city-owned convention center. Commissioners have moved quickly on the process because with the center closed during the coronavirus pandemic, doing the work now would not disrupt business.
The center has been closed since the pandemic struck this spring. City Manager Jeff Meisel said Sunbelt is expected to start work almost immediately.
The city did extensive lobby area and other renovations in recent years in Phase I of the project. The second phase of renovations is scheduled to include new carpet, wall coverings, ceiling tiles, lighting and replacing an emergency generator.
The center “should be in really good shape once this is done,” Meisel said.
Six companies submitted bids for the Phase II work, with estimates ranging from $1.2 million to Sunbelt’s low bid of $841,000. About $100,000 of the winning bid will be used for the emergency generator, Meisel said.
Commissioners also unanimously approved hiring Hillary Hightower as city attorney.
Harmon is scheduled to retire Sept. 1, so there will be an overlapping transition period. Meisel said Hightower will “have big shoes to fill.”
Fourteen applicants applied for the position, with a committee finally selecting Hightower as the recommended candidate.
A memo from city Human Resources Director Erin Hulsey said Hightower is a Bowling Green native with a law degree from the University of Louisville. She has been with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office since 2004, primarily working with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
