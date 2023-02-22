A bevy of roadway improvements were given the green light at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners’ meeting, including a plan to widen Cave Mill Road in the coming years.
The board approved a bid of $1.2 million from the American Engineers, Inc. of Glasgow that will lead to the roadway, stretching from Greenwood Mall to Dishman Lane, being widened to alleviate traffic congestion.
Along with this, the project will add an eight-foot wide multi-use walkway alongside the road.
“This’ll be three-lane with a turning lane in the middle, curving gutter, eight-foot sidewalk,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
“This road goes Warren County, city, county, city, county – it’s a hodge-podge of who’s what and where,” Meisel said. “They agree to turn this project over to us to manage and get it done, but (Warren County) will still maintain their parts when it’s done with long-term maintenance.”
Kyle Hunt, assistant city engineer, said the improvements should be completed in the next four or five years.
The city also approved a grant application in the amount of $1.8 million to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.
If the city were to be awarded the funds, they would be put to work improving the busy intersection across from Western Kentucky University’s campus at University Drive and Russellville Road.
“As you know, that’s like a five-legged spaghetti junction right now, a lot of traffic accidents occur there if I’m not mistaken,” Meisel said.
The intersections at Ashley Circle and Scottsville Road – near Ford’s Furniture and Double Dogs, respectively – will also be given facelifts.
“What we’re looking at doing is widening those, creating more lanes for turning in different directions,” Meisel said.
Both sides at the intersection by Double Dogs are expected to be impacted, but the Wilkinson Trace side of the intersection near Ford’s Furniture will not be changed.
The commissioners also approved the renaming of the Bowling Green East Little League Complex at Kereiakes Park to honor Rick Kelley, longtime coach who passed away unexpectedly in October.
Kelley coached for over 40 years, leading three of his BG East All-Star teams to the Little League World Series.
Chris Cohron, circuit judge for the Eighth Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, reached out to the city on behalf of the league’s board to find a way to keep his legacy alive. Cohron, along with Meisel, had played under Kelley in their younger days.
“The fields are named after people, the facilities are named after people so their idea was to take the baseball area of Kereiakes park and name it the Bowling Green East Little League Rick Kelley Baseball Complex,” City Attorney Hillary Hightower said.
A memorial will also be placed to recognize Kelley’s years of service.
Cohron said the board is hoping to install “sort of a bronze relief, sort of a marble pedestal” for people to read about Kelley’s contributions to the league and community.
“It’ll be very subtle and tasteful, but it’ll be a permanent reminder of Rick’s 40-plus years of contributions to BG East,” Cohron said.
Commissioner Sue Parrigin said she hopes Bowling Green will get to watch Kelley’s grandkids, who were in attendance to see the city honor their grandfather, play in the Little League Series one day.
“Future big-leaguers right there,” Mayor Todd Alcott said.