First, Bowling Green city commissioners practiced social distancing. Then they discussed it and other measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic at a lengthy meeting Tuesday night.
For now, the city will not close its government buildings, a contrast to Warren County and many other municipalities that have taken the step. Gov. Andy Beshear ordered Tuesday the closure of state government offices to in-person services.
Instead, it was left to City Manager Jeff Meisel to formulate plans on potential future closures, as well as on determining how to handle city employee-related issues such as emergency leave.
At the end of Tuesday's meeting, commissioners – who sat spaced out around the commission chambers in the interest of social distancing – approved a municipal order allowing Meisel to make some decisions without commission approval on issues such as staffing and building closures.
"Whatever it takes to keep the city running," Mesiel said, adding that "the last seven days have been a whirlwind."
The city's response to the pandemic sparked a lengthy discussion, with commissioners Brian "Slim" Nash and Dana Beasley-Brown speaking in favor of closing city buildings immediately, while Mayor Bruce Wilkerson was opposed. Commissioner Sue Parrigin said she thought such decisions should be made by Meisel. City Commissioner Joe Denning, while speaking generally in favor of closings and minimizing foot traffic in city buildings, ultimately came down on the side of allowing Meisel to make such decisions.
Nash started the lengthy debate by saying that, among other measures, the city should close all city-owned buildings immediately.
"This, to me, is not an overreaction," he said, in light of health experts recommending minimizing person-to-person interaction as the virus spreads.
"This is the time we need to protect our employees," Denning said, adding the city should "lock the door on City Hall ... let's do what is right."
Beasley-Brown suggested a temporary closure could head off larger problems later and the city should heed the recommendations of health experts.
Barren River District Health Department Director Matt Hunt also spoke at the meeting. He said decisions such as government office closures "may seem drastic, but we are dealing with drastic times," saying a key strategy to fighting the pandemic is limiting person-to-person exposure.
Wilkerson said a factor that sets the city apart from many of the closed government offices is that several years ago, as part of a safety effort, glass partitions were installed in most city buildings to separate employees from the public.
He also said there could be a "ripple effect" if city offices closed. "When we close, other people close," he said, adding that it was vital to keep doing things such as issuing building permits and providing housing services.
There was also lengthy discussion about allowing some employees to work from home and making sure city employees who have to be away from work because they or a loved one have contracted the virus can be paid through emergency funding, as opposed to having to use up vacation, sick and personal leave time. There was also discussion about allowing employees who have no option but to stay home with children because of school closures be allowed to do so and be paid though emergency funding.
Beasley-Brown said, "in an extraordinary situation, we have to be extraordinarily flexible."
Ultimately, the commission consensus was to allow Meisel to draft policies on building closures and emergency personnel policies in consultation with senior staff.
Also Tuesday, commissioners:
- approved a $100,633 grant request from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The grant would be used for the purchase of uninterruptible power supply equipment to be stationed at the Greenwood Fire Station, which serves as the backup 911 center and houses the IT infrastructure for the city;
- OK'd a $243,643 bid by Lenco Industries of Pittsfield, Mass., for an armored response vehicle to be used by the BGPD.
