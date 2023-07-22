The City of Bowling Green has updated its injury leave policy to provide better aid to employees who have been hurt on the job – including Officer Matt Davis of the Bowling Green Police Department.
Approved by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, the edits give city employees recovering from an on-the-job injury the alternative to be paid their regular rate for their scheduled hours if they agree to turn their indemnity checks from their workers’ compensation carrier in to the city.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said that in the wake of Davis’ critical injury, “we realize now” that drawing workers’ compensation for an extended period of time brings with it unintended consequences.
Davis, an 18-year BGPD veteran, is steadily recovering after being shot multiple times by an unnamed subject on July 6.
“Most of the time your workers’ comp is roughly going to be around 66% of your pay, so when you compare that to your take-home pay most of the time you’re going to come up a little short,” Meisel said. “Plus you’re going to be out these other expenses that would be automatically deducted from your paycheck.”
According to a city memo, workers injured on the job would not have to pay their insurance premiums out of pocket as they would continue to be deducted from their city paychecks.
Additionally, their time in the retirement system will not pause as both the city and the employee would continue to make contributions.
Human Resources Director Erin Hulsey wrote in the memo that an employee will still receive the benefits of a cost of living adjustment if it occurs during their leave period.
Meisel said the city was “tipped off” that the Kentucky State Police will swap out a hurt officer’s injury comp with their regular paycheck.
“We found that there are other cities that have done this and it is permissible under law,” Meisel said.
He added that the new policy is applicable to employees in all city departments, not just public safety personnel, who sustain an on-the-job injury. The policy allows employees to receive their regular pay for three months.
In instances of critical injuries, like in the case of Davis, that window can be extended further with approval from the city manager and human resources director.
According to the new policy, “critical injuries” include, but are not limited to: a substantial loss of blood, spinal cord injuries, multiple broken bones or damage to internal organs, traumatic brain injuries, burns of more than 30% of the body, blindness, loss of limbs – not including fingers or toes – inhalation burns that cause permanent respiratory damage and any injury that “places life in jeopardy.”
“This, we feel like, is the right thing to do for our employees, especially our public safety employees that are risking their lives,” Meisel said.
Meisel shared Tuesday that Davis had been moved out of the ICU to a “rehab-type unit” in Nashville following several surgeries.
Bowling Green has put its money where its mouth is when it comes to backing Davis.
Last week’s fundraiser SoKY Marketplace, put on by Cotton BBQ and The Groovy Gus Donut Bus, saw hundreds of people flood the pavillion to enjoy a meal and lend their support to the recovering officer.
Shawn Helbig, national trustee for the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, told the Daily News that the event raised $67,000 for Davis’ recovery.
To go along with that figure, nearly $55,000 has been given to the GoFundMe set up by the FOP in Davis’ name.
Mayor Todd Alcott said Tuesday that Davis told him he wants to come back to the force once he has recovered.
“I know for a fact he’s got a long road, but he’s resilient and loves serving the city and loves being a Bowling Green police officer,” Alcott said.
Also regarding public safety, the commissioners on Tuesday approved BGPD’s request to purchase 19 police vehicles from Don Franklin Auto of Somerset at a cost of $736,722.
According to a city memo, the order includes 15 2023 Dodge Chargers and four 2022 models.