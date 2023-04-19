Bowling Green’s Board of Commissioners are divided on the issue of occupational taxes, voting 2-2 Tuesday evening on a proposal to increase rates back to where they were in 2007.
The vote was taken on the first, non-binding reading of an ordinance to increase the rate from 1.85% to 2%.
The city has kept occupational tax rates at 1.85% for the past 15 years. The rate was brought down from 2% in 2007, where it had been since 2003.
City Manager Jeff Meisel has brought the idea of an occupational tax increase to the board numerous times since it became a hot topic at the board’s work session in February. According to Meisel, a 0.15% increase would bring in almost $5 million annual revenue for Bowling Green.
“This reset back to a rate that we had 15 years ago would be a tremendous help in sustaining and securing the financial health of this city,” Meisel said Tuesday night.
Approximately 68% of the city’s 2022 general fund revenue came from occupational taxes, a raw figure close to $63 million.
Meisel read out the names of 34 cities and towns with higher occupational tax rates than Bowling Green and also mentioned that Kentucky’s state income tax dropped from 5% to 4.5% at the beginning of this year and will drop further to 4% in 2024.
A Bowling Green resident making $100,000 annually would be paying $150 more per year in occupational taxes after a 0.15% increase. A person making just under $20,000 per year would be paying $29.64 more.
Mayor Todd Alcott said the city is projected to hit almost 90,000 residents in 2030 and will need “an additional 80 police officers and firefighters” from 2024 to 2028.
“Tonight, I support our city manager Jeff Meisel’s ask for what is necessary to sustain our city’s future safety and security for our citizens,” Alcott said, reading his statement.
Commissioner Melinda Hill said she doesn’t view it as an increase, but rather taking the rate back to where it was 15 years ago.
“I’m voting yes, and I will continue to vote yes, to make sure our city remains competitive and stays vibrant,” Hill said. “I do not believe our city will continue as it is today without this increase.”
Commissioner Carlos Bailey voted no.
“I was never elected to be a rubber stamp. If I was elected to be a rubber stamp, I shouldn’t be here,” Bailey said. “I have to listen to the people. I have to listen to the elected officials. Then also with myself, not trying to push my own religion, but also pray on it and figure out where I’m going to be at.”
Bailey said he felt it was more prudent to focus on filling job vacancies and increasing revenue through employment taxes rather than increasing occupational taxes.
“We talk about the taxes that were reduced by our state government. What we don’t talk about is also when they reduce that, they added certain fees to other areas,” Bailey said. “Because those legislators knew that they’d be losing money.”
Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown made no comment during open discussion, but was a no vote as well. Commissioner Sue Parrigin was absent.
“The easy vote tonight is a ‘no’ vote. Time will tell and only God will know the truth,” Alcott said. “However, a commissioner can get this passed officially while quietly supporting a ‘yes’ vote, and they can paint the appearance of being concerned and saying ‘no’ politically because their vote was not needed to do the right thing.”
Alcott told the Daily News that he hopes the ordinance will pass on its second reading, which is binding. He said there is no “magic button” to fill job vacancies to increase employment revenue.
Also Tuesday, the city’s riverfront development project continues to move forward as commissioners picked a design firm.
MKSK, a planning and design firm with an office in Louisville, was chosen to draw up the master plan for both sides of the park. Their services were approved to the tune of $408,600.
“It’s going to be our marquee project coming up,” Meisel said.
The city received a $750,000 grant from the Kentucky Department for Local Government last June to help finance the project, which will turn 70 acres of land – some of which used to be a landfill – into an outdoor adventure park.
Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services, said the public’s input will be a crucial component.
“That’s really what we’re doing today is kickstarting that for future generations to continue to invest in this new type of park that does not exist in our community, in our domain,” Childers said.
The board’s next meeting is set for May 2.