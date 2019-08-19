The Bowling Green City Commission is slated to vote Tuesday on a recommendation to keep the property tax rate at its current level and to issue bonds of up to $42 million for two new residence halls at Western Kentucky University.
The city is proposing to keep property taxes at the current level of $0.205 per $100 of assessed value, according to a memo from city chief financial officer Katie Schaller-Ward.
The city has held the line or even decreased tax rates for the past decade but has seen increased tax revenue because of the city’s growth.
The memo said the city saw total property growth of 5.2 percent between Jan. 1, 2018, and this Jan. 1. That growth means increased property tax revenue from $9.9 million last year to $11.1 million this year.
Also at Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, commissioners are slated to vote on a request from the WKU Student Life Foundation to issue up to $42 million in industrial building revenue bonds.
The bonds would be used to fund the building of two residence halls as part of a new “First Year Village” at WKU.
Entities like the WKU Student Life Foundation depend on municipalities to issue such tax-exempt bonds, according to an email from Chip Sutherland of Hilliard Lyons of Louisville, which is serving the WKU Student Life Foundation as a municipal adviser.
The city would loan the bond funds to the WKU Student Life Foundation, which would be responsible for paying them off.
“The authorizing legal documents ... will clearly state the city is not obligated in any fashion to repay any of the debt; repayment will solely rest with WKU SLF,” Sutherland wrote in his email.
The project aims to connect students with similar interests with shared study spaces, classrooms and pod-style housing.
Demolition of Bemis Lawrence Hall is already underway to make room for the project. The two buildings funded with the bonds would house about 600 students.
The First Year Village is expected to open in fall 2021.
