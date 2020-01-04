Plans have been announced for local celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, beginning Jan. 15 and continuing through the holiday Jan. 20.
Incorporating musical performances, plays and featured speakers, the Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee adopted the national theme of “Dr. King’s 2020 Vision: The Beloved Community – The Fierce Urgency of Now,” as the local theme as well.
“We went with the national theme,” Shannah Dixon of the local Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee said. “I think it was profound that he was talking about the beloved community worldwide. We, as the people, need to have a sense of urgency, particularly in what it takes to promote the peace that is much needed in all communities right now.”
On Jan. 15, the local observances kick off at 6 p.m. with a gospel celebration at Seventh Street Baptist Church, 1101 Fair St. Then on Jan. 19, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 175 Graham Drive, will host a narrative performance called “Let’s Take a Ride on a Train with Rosa Parks" at 6 p.m.
“It is a narrative play about those who were very instrumental in the bus boycott,” said Dixon, who added that the play will be accompanied by music from the group Desmond Anthony and The Movement.
The annual Memorial Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, 165 Webb Drive. The breakfast is the only event that has an admission cost – $15, and tickets may be purchased at the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission, 491 Double Springs Road, or the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, 247 Double Springs Road.
The speaker at the breakfast will be the Rev. Stacey Beason, pastor of Trinity Full Gospel in Bowling Green.
“I would hope to keep in step with the theme,” Beason said of his intentions for the speech. “Dr. King had great vision through this time period about the future and the importance and urgency of community. … Even now there is an importance in not procrastinating. You can lose ground by procrastinating.”
This will be Beason’s first time speaking at the breakfast.
“It is an honor and privilege to be asked to speak,” he said. “It means a lot to me. I feel that it is important to commemorate the life of Dr. King and all the major accomplishments he has done in the past, otherwise we wouldn’t be where we are right now. I feel that progress could not have been made without the work that he did in the past. Even with the civil rights movement and the racial inequality, it is just phenomenal, the nonviolent movement.”
After the breakfast, a Memorial March begins at 10 a.m. at the Warren County Justice Center. Dixon asks that participants park at State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., and they will be shuttled to the justice center. After the march, the annual celebration program will be at 11 a.m. at the church.
The keynote speaker will be Rozalyn Akins. Akins is first lady of the First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington and co-founder of the Black Male Working Academy, a boys’ academy in the Lexington area that serves hundreds of youths in the second through 12th grades, according to Dixon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.