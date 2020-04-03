Community Action of Southern Kentucky is extending its enrollment period for the crisis component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Applications will now be accepted through April 30 – which is a 30-day extension – or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-served basis.
LIHEAP is divided into subsidy and crisis components. The subsidy component can offset heating costs based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. The benefits, which range from $34 to $274, are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor.
To use the crisis component, applicants must meet the same income eligibility requirements as the subsidy component. They must have received a disconnect notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel, such as propane.
Melanie Lawrence, community services director for Community Action, said the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt more prominently in April.
“We use the prior month’s income to qualify families, and the sheltering in place and layoffs will not be reflected in their income until we transition into using their March income,” Lawrence said. “We are also not doing face-to-face intake and the client will either drop off their documentation, fax, email or mail it in.”
More information about LIHEAP is available online at www.CAPKY.org or by calling 270-782-3162.
