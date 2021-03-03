Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. Green River at Munfordville affecting Hart County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.9 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, KY 403 between James McKinney bridge and Three Tile Lane floods. US 231 south of Sawmill Road in Morgantown floods. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, US 231 at Russellville Road and the William Natcher Parkway interchange floods. Morgantown High School is cutoff. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Water approaches KY 403 on opposite side of town near levy. Travel is difficult into town. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.2 feet on 05/21/1983. &&