Community Action of Southern Kentucky will hold an open public election in Warren County to choose a low-income representative for the agency’s board of directors.
The election will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 10 at the Community Action Resource and Development Center at 171 Center St. in Bowling Green.
Community Action of Southern Kentucky Chief Operations Officer Leslie Talley said one-third of the board consists of low-income representatives.
“It’s really important to have these voices on our board because these individuals understand those issues going on in those communities,” Talley said. “We do have qualified candidates who will be on the ballot.”
To be eligible to vote, individuals must be a current resident of Warren County, have an income at or below 125% of federal poverty guidelines and be at least 18 years old.
Eligible voters will be certified when they come to vote March 10 at the Community Action Resource and Development Center.
Talley said a similar election will be in Logan County for another position on the agency’s board of directors March 9.
