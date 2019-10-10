Community Action of Southern Kentucky is hosting a public meeting at 10 a.m. Friday at 171 Center St. to learn more about the agency's services for low-income individuals.
Warren County residents will have the opportunity to suggest services they would like to see for low-income individuals and families in the county.
