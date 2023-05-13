Major changes are coming to a local nonprofit now that the city is moving in a different direction with its public transportation.
Community Action of Southern Kentucky approached the City of Bowling Green about operating its public transportation in 1993. The nonprofit has run the city’s GO bg Transit service since the pair’s first contract in 2003.
The relationship between the two was adjusted in 2020 to keep GO bg Transit operations under the watch of CASOKY, but to bestow management duties to public transport operator RATP Dev USA.
CASOKY’s three-year contract with the city is set to expire on June 30. On May 2, the Board of Commissioners approved a new contract for public transit operations and management – but not with Community Action.
The new contract puts the two services solely under RATP Dev, with Western Kentucky University expected to “co-purchase” management through the company as a way for the city and WKU to eliminate some overlap.
“Separate, but joint,” Brent Childers, director of Neighborhood & Community Services, told the board when explaining the new deal.
“The community continues to change and evolve and adjust,” he said. “The community continues to expand and pull and the demand for public transit is probably greater now than it was in 1993.”
According to a memorandum from NCS, the city received four proposals for management and operations services.
The memorandum states that the proposals were evaluated by five different criteria, with cost accounting for 40% and “technical approach to managing and operating services” making up 30% of their final rankings.
Per the memo, Community Action of Southern Kentucky ranked third out of all proposals, beaten out by RATP Dev USA and MV Transportation out of Dallas.
The loss of city contract has left the folks over in the GO bg Transit building on East 11th Avenue in a holding pattern.
“It’s a business decision, but still one that hurts because we’ve done it for over 20 years,” said Carroll Duckworth, CASOKY’s transit director since 2018. “There’s a lot of positions and people up in the air at this point.”
He said the nonprofit knew losing the contract was a possibility – especially after the city and WKU announced a joint transit study in 2018 – but things had been running smoothly over the current contract period.
“Over the last three years, things have operated well. I have a good working relationship with RATP Dev. I have a good working relationship with the city,” Duckworth said.
Previously, the city had provided CASOKY with 5307 funding from the Federal Transit Administration. Duckworth said that was about $1.3 million in federal dollars each year.
“We’re basically doing it at cost, it’s not like a profit-maker,” he said. “It’s not like we’re making so much money here that we’re giving it to (CASOKY) and the organization is paying for another program; that’s not the case. We’re breaking even, basically.”
Community Action has applied for both 5311 and 5339 federal funding in the hope of pivoting to providing rural service outside of Bowling Green’s city limits.
But there is no guarantee that Community Action will receive those federal dollars.
“Rural public service transportation depends on a couple different things,” Duckworth said. “It depends on us being awarded the grant, when we are awarded the grant and if local match money exists.”
He said Community Action has $10,000 available for local grant matching obligations.
“The most I can get in federal money on a 50-50 match is $10,000, which means I only have a $20,000 budget,” Duckworth said. “If I use it on administration, I can get a 20% match, which means I only have a $50,000 budget. $10,000 is my money and $40,000 is the federal money.
“Everybody wants rural public transportation, but no one really wants to pay for it,” Duckworth said. “Riders don’t want to pay for it and city and county governments in the rural areas are strapped for budget as well. Everyone is limited on what they can do.”
He said that due to a lack of local match money, any rural program run by Community Action would have to start small.
“If it starts, it might start at the ground level and work its way up,” Duckworth said.
Community Action owns four small buses and two large ones, with the rest of the transport fleet belonging to the city. Duckworth said the plan is to use CASOKY’s wheels for any rural operation.
Rural transport through Community Action isn’t unheard of in Kentucky. For instance, the Community Action Council of Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties provides transit service in the southeastern portion of the state.
“It’s a major change for Community Action, but we’re going to adapt and keep going,” CASOKY Executive Director Carla Brown said.
At this point, the only certainty is July will bring a host of unknowns to those running transit with Community Action.
Duckworth said there’s about 17 people in the GO bg Transit building that “are uncertain what their destinies are.”
He said RATP Dev had expressed interest in speaking to transit employees about future work, but had no concrete news to share.
Change will affect riders as well. For one, the phone number for GO bg Transit belongs to Community Action, so that will have to change come July.
“I think a lot of people, when they think of Community Action they think of transportation. When they think of transportation, they think of Community Action,” Duckworth said. “We put a lot into this, heart and soul, basically.”