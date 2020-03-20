Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Community Action of Southern Kentucky offices will process Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program requests and all other applications using alternative methods.
The offices ask that applicants contact their local office for more information about how to submit applications. According to a news release, the offices will accept documentation by email, mail and fax as well as other methods determined by each office.
- Warren County, 270-782-4437
- Simpson County, 270-586-3238
- Butler County, 270-526-3735
- Allen County, 270-237-4149
- Barren County, 270-651-8171
- Edmonson County, 270-597-3912
- Hart County, 270-524-0224
- Logan County, 270-726-2459
- Metcalfe County, 270-432-4006
- Monroe County, 270-487-5436
