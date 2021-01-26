TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital is seeking donors for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, where COVID-19 antibody testing will be included for blood donors.
The nonprofit regional blood center Blood Assurance will receive the donations, and the service will also be conducting the COVID-19 antibody testing.
Blood Assurance Account Manager Bob Murray said there are two reasons for the antibody testing.
“The test will first give assurance and peace of mind to those people who have had the virus and have fought it off with antibodies,” Murray said. “Secondly, we will ask those that do test positive for the antibodies to donate their plasma for people who are currently fighting COVID-19. When you think about those patients fighting for their life – those antibodies could save their life right now.”
The drive will take place in the Blood Assurance Bloodmobile, which will be parked in front of the hospital’s main entrance.
Murray said the process will help save three lives with every pint of blood that is donated.
“We want all of our community hospitals we support to be self-sufficient, but that’s not the case right now,” Murray said. “We are asking the community for that much-needed assistance.”
Blood Assurance serves more than 70 hospitals across the south and is part of national community-based blood centers which help supply 60% of the country’s blood donations.
Greenview Marketing and Communications Specialist Andria McGregor said the hospital hopes to collect around 30 to 40 pints of blood at the drive.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a decrease in donors across the nation,” McGregor said. “It is our goal to help make our community aware and provide a safe place for those who want to donate. The need for blood is always constant – especially now.”
Appointments may be scheduled online at https://www.bloodassurance.org/TriStarGreenview.
McGregor said the next blood drive the hospital will host is set for May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.