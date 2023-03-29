The Easter Bunny is in for quite a challenge as thousands of colorful Easter eggs will be scattered across South Warren High School's football field for the 16th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 1.
Since 2008, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has worked alongside Chaney's Dairy Barn to host the free event, with Woodburn Baptist Church later joining as a sponsor.
Andy Coleman, an attorney at Hughes & Coleman, said there will be 50,000 eggs at this year's hunt, but the event didn't start out with that many.
"It's definitely grown over the years," he said.
In-person registration for prizes will begin at 2 p.m. and the egg hunt will begin at 3 p.m.
The hunt is broken up by age group and will take place on different areas of the field. Age groups are 0-2-year olds, 3-4 year-olds, 5-7 year-olds and 8-12 year-olds.
An area for children who need special accommodations will also be available.
The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance and children and their parents can enjoy other activities between registration and the time of the egg hunt, including inflatables, games, free Chaney's ice cream coupons, prize giveaways, balloons, concessions and music.
"It's a pretty good family event and we're really excited," Coleman said. "I hope that it's a good weekend and that we see a good turnout," Coleman said.
Coleman said last year, 900 kids were registered for the hunt.
"It usually fluctuates and during COVID, it was down," he said. "But we usually have between 600-900 kids on average."
This year, eight bicycles and helmets will be given away, with two drawings per age group and you don't have to be present to win.
Those who register for the egg hunt will be automatically entered into the drawing, but online registration is also available at hughesandcoleman.com or on its Facebook page.
Parents and guardians can also enter to win a $500 VISA gift card.
In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be April 2 at the same time and location.