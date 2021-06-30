As schools in Warren County plan their return to normal operations, a local child care organization is preparing to reboot its before- and after-school programs. To do so, however, the organization needs to have an adequate staff.
Community Education, which provides child care services to students, is seeking adults who are willing to spend time with Warren County children.
Associate Director of School-Age Programs Erin Lightfoot said hiring workers for its 18 child care programs has been the biggest hurdle for Community Education this summer.
“The goal for us is to get back to normal,” Lightfoot said. “We would like to have the programs up and running by the first day of school.”
With the first day of classes for Warren County Public Schools set for Aug. 4 and the Bowling Green Independent School District slated to begin classes the next day, Community Education has a limited amount of time to meet Kentucky’s staff-to-child ratio standards.
If Community Education cannot meet staff-to-child requirements, it will have to cut programs, Lighfoot said.
Community Education is expecting more children to be enrolled in before- and after-school programs this fall because COVID-19 regulations for child care centers have been lifted, Lightfoot said.
“Last year our groups had to be small, so we couldn’t have as many workers as usual,” Lightfoot said.
Anyone who is at least 18 years old and has a high school or GED diploma can apply for a child care staff position, Lightfoot said.
Community Education’s hiring process includes a face-to-face interview and a background check. The organization will also contact an applicant’s listed references before the interview is conducted. To apply for a staff position, visit Community Education’s website at www.commed.us.
If applicants are interested in working with children in an after-school program, they can expect to pick up a shift that lasts from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Staffers who work during a morning program have a shift that usually lasts from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
“You don’t have to apply for both a morning and afternoon program,” Lightfoot said. “You should choose what works best for your schedule.”