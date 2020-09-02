The news that Kentucky will ease child care rules to allow centers to increase class sizes from 10 to 15 children is a welcome change for Community Education, which can now expand its offerings.
“That’s giving us over 100 spots altogether that we did not have,” Community Education Executive Director Bill Oldham said, referring to revised emergency regulations announced Monday by Kentucky’s Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander.
Republican lawmakers had criticized the state’s child care rules as too rigid, making the case that they could ultimately force centers to close when they’re needed most, according to The Associated Press.
On Monday, Friedlander said the changes aim to support adequate capacity for and access to child care.
“We also recognize our children’s need to learn and socialize and the essential role of child care for working parents,” Friedlander said, according to a news release. “It is good that everyone is now recognizing the importance of child care. … It has been a difficult time for child care providers. CARES Act funding has resulted in over $67 million going to Kentucky child-care providers.”
“I think we’re taking a step in the right direction,” said Erin Lightfoot, Community Education’s associate director of school-age programs.
With schools back in session for in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Community Education is offering school-based child care programs, albeit at a greatly reduced capacity in compliance with state guidelines. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the nonprofit offered programs to an average of 1,000 children a day, Lightfoot said.
Under the revised regulations, Lightfoot estimated that Community Education would be able to accommodate about 270 spots a day. It’s currently operating out of a dozen schools, rather than its usual 18 sites, Lightfoot said.
All of those sites are currently within the Warren County school district. Community Education is continuing to explore a partnership with the Bowling Green Independent School District, Lightfoot said.
“We’re talking with them quite often,” Lightfoot said, adding “lots of unknowns are up in the air right now.”
Also Monday, Friedlander announced new $2,500 startup stipends to help small, in-home centers become licensed day care providers, according to the AP. This money will come from federal virus relief aid.
Limited tours of child care centers are also able to continue, and certified homes, licensed infant and 1-year-old classrooms may return to typical group sizes, the AP reported.
