Thursday was a beautiful day for Community Education, literally and figuratively, current executive director Bill Oldham told a crowd of people celebrating the nonprofit’s 50th anniversary.
After a few drops of rain, the sun decided to shine on the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the organization’s headquarters.
Several generations of Community Education staff posed for a photo as Don Butler, the first executive director, used giant scissors to cut the shiny blue ribbon.
Two other former executive directors were in attendance – Nancy Firkins Hinten, who served from 1993 to 2000, and her successor, Debi Wade Jordan, who was director until 2019.
Community Education began in 1973 as the state’s first program with a focus on community lifelong learning. At first, it only offered adult enrichment classes, covering subjects like technology and computers, foreign languages, finance, art, music and fitness.
But in the past 50 years, its services have expanded to before and after school care programs, summer programs for kids and other continuing education activities. It’s also partnered with local school districts and Warren County Fiscal Court to achieve its goals.
When Tamara Vogler came to Bowling Green in 1986, Community Education was a “godsend” for her kids, she said. In fact, she still has a necklace her oldest son, now 32, made for her during one of the program’s activities.
In his years as first executive director, Butler said his team was able to create a position in the Kentucky Department of Education and develop the concept of Community Education across the commonwealth.
By 1982, 75 school districts were involved. Butler said he thinks he helped people in elected positions understand the importance of providing continual learning opportunities to community members.
“They saw things a little differently,” he said. “It’s not just streets and roads; it’s critical for all of us to pull together. School systems need assistance.”
While Community Education still receives some state funding, Butler said it should be made a permanent part of the education budget, especially as the nonprofit faces its next 50 years.
“The way the world is going right now, it’s going to be more critical to include more members in the community,” he said.
Oldham entered the scene in November 2019, months before the pandemic took hold of the community.
“I just was starting to get my traction and then – wham – I felt like I got hit over the head with a 2 by 4.”
He credits previous leadership for creating “solid footing” that helped Community Education survive the pandemic. But Oldham played an integral role, too.
“I’d like to think that my biggest impact has just been keeping us steady during the pandemic,” he said. “I’ve been able to keep everyone grounded. I feel like my biggest responsibility is just to give the staff the tools they need.”
Enrichment classes are beginning to meet again after a two-year hiatus. Oldham said he’s realized how much the community values the social aspect of learning in person with others, as opposed to learning through YouTube videos or other online sources.
The worst is over, but there are still struggles with hiring staff as the pandemic wanes, he added. A lack of staff means fewer families Community Education can serve.
“It’s step by step, we’re getting there,” Oldham said.
Before reading part of an official city proclamation recognizing April 13, 2023, as Community Education Day, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman talked about how the organization’s influence touched the entire county.
“Everything’s important, all people are important, but I will tell you when you want to find out what type of community you live in, it’s how the community treats their children,” Gorman said.
Oldham couldn’t say where Community Education will be in 50 years, at its centennial anniversary. But he hopes it remains adaptable.
“I hope that some of the same principles will be in place – to try to collaborate with other groups and try to meet the needs in the community,” Oldham said. “I would hope that whoever’s doing this in 50 years is meeting whatever the needs in the community are 50 years from now.”