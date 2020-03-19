After Friday, Kentucky’s child care centers will close under an order from Gov. Andy Beshear aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
But a new partnership between Community Education and the Bowling Green Independent School District means that fewer local health care workers will be stuck on the sidelines as the number of confirmed cases rises.
“We have to have some solution for health care workers,” BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields told the Daily News.
He noted an exemption in Beshear’s order that applies to health care professionals.
“We’re trying to be very specific to taking care of the people that need to take care of us,” he said.
Beginning on Monday, Community Education will offer 80 day care slots per day at the Bowling Green Learning Center on Old Morgantown Road for the children of local health care professionals.
This effort is initially being extended to employees of The Medical Center at Bowling Green, Graves Gilbert Clinic and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, where Warren County’s first verified coronavirus patient was being treated Wednesday. Slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bill Oldham, Community Education’s executive director, suggested more child care spots could become available as the nonprofit works to staff up. Most of its employees work part time, and many of those workers are Western Kentucky University students who’ve been asked to return home and continue their lessons through distance learning.
“My staff has just been busting it. ... I couldn’t be prouder,” Oldham said.
Community Education and the local school systems are both stakeholder members of Bowling Green’s Coronavirus Workgroup, which is offering daily updates on social media and organizing the local response to the virus.
Through the group’s discussions, the need for a viable child care option for health care professionals became a priority to tackle, Fields said. The number of coronavirus patients in Kentucky is expected to grow, and Beshear has called on hospitals to cease elective medical procedures to reduce demand and free up beds.
But school closures have been a stumbling block for expanding child care options for health care professionals, Oldham said. That’s where BGISD is stepping in with its school facility at 503 Old Morgantown Road.
“Working with the schools has just been tremendous,” Oldham said.
The child care effort will be open to students between kindergarten and eighth grade. Access to the building will be controlled, and anyone who enters must answer questions about their health status and agree to have their temperature taken. These screening services will be provided by the school nurses BGISD employs through its agreement with Graves Gilbert Clinic, Fields said.
Organizers said they’ve left it up to local health care providers to determine which staff are most critical and able to participate in the program.
Dennis Chaney, Med Center Health’s executive director of ancillary services, said the provider has shared information about the program with its staff. Going forward, Chaney said, health care providers will likely need such support in order to focus on offering quality care during the coronavirus crisis.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
