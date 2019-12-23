Up early every Saturday morning at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, you can find Bill Oldham in the kitchen preparing meals for people who are homebound.
While many would prefer to sleep in, rising before 5:30 a.m. to help others is what Oldham describes as his “favorite day of the week,” and it’s that aspect of volunteerism that helped spur him to become Community Education’s new executive director.
In the wake of previous Executive Cirector Debi Wade Jordan’s retirement after 19 years at the helm of the local nonprofit, Oldham has been on the job for about a month and is settling into the role. In an interview, Oldham said he sees his role as supporting Community Education’s mission, whether that’s offering great child care or adult enrichment courses or promoting community service.
“I see my role here as just giving the different areas the tools so that they can do their job,” he said.
Originally from Evansville, Ind., Oldham graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1984 with a degree in broadcast production, and his first job out of college was as a director and producer for WBKO Television.
“I thought I was going to be a television director all my life,” Oldham said, with a laugh.
A career change led Oldham into a marketing position for the Commonwealth Health Corporation, the parent company of The Medical Center at Bowling Green, and he’s spent the majority of his career in one marketing management job or another. He was most recently the planning and marketing director for Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
Oldham wants to make his 20-plus years of experience in that area available to Community Education. Stepping into his new role, he’d like to see the nonprofit get its name out and make its services more well known, he said.
“Any time you have a transition in leadership, it’s always a very good time, I think, to question everything,” he said, adding he wants the organization to reexamine the programming it offers. “Not necessarily looking at what can we get rid of … but just because we’ve been doing something for 10 years doesn’t mean we need to be doing that the next 10 years,” Oldham said.
Asked why he wanted to work for Community Education, Oldham said he’s always wanted an encore career in the nonprofit sector. For close to two decades, his family has been connected to Community Education, Oldham said. His two daughters Abbey and Alex, now adults pursuing their own careers, went to an after-school program Community Education offered at W.R. McNeill Elementary School, and he has served on its advisory council and board of directors, he said.
Outside of his job, Oldham and his wife, Linda, have made it their goal to complete every stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. His favorites so far are the Jim Beam and Four Roses distilleries, though his wife favors Four Roses.
In settling into the job, Oldham thanked Jordan for her help.
“I cannot say enough good things about her tenure. As the executive director, she’s done some amazing things here over the years, and she’s been incredibly helpful to me in this transition,” he said.
