Community Farmers Market to host night market Sept. 29

The end of summer and beginning of fall mark the return of the annual night market hosted by the Community Farmers Market.
The Night Y’All Community Farmers Market, a free family-friendly event that celebrates the market’s community of farmers, artists and musicians, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at 2319 Nashville Road.
Laura Beth Fox-Ezell, a volunteer on the planning committee for the event, said the event has been going on for more than 10 years.
“It’s become an annual event, so it’s celebrated in the late summer or early fall each year,” she said.
This year’s market will feature live music from Lost River Sessions and more than 30 local vendors, including artists, food vendors, wine and beer vendors, produce from local farmers and baked good items.
Some of the food vendors include Chamo Arepa, Crave Food Truck, Heritage Bakery, The Pie Queen, Hilltopper Creamery, Awaken Bakery, Fluffy Puff Gourmet Cotton Candy, Schoenecke Gourmet Chocolate and Flours.
“There will be such a wide variety to choose from,” she said. “It’s a great way to check out the small business community in Bowling Green. If you love live music, good food and local art, then this event is for you.”
Fox-Ezell said there will also be children’s activities and the Warren County Public Library will have story time for kids.
A donation-based community yoga class will be offered at 5:30 p.m.
A silent auction to benefit the Double Dollars program will include “tons of donated items from local artists and several big, beautiful baskets, including a Thanksgiving basket.”
The Double Dollars program allows individuals with SNAP, WIC, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers and Big Red Dollars to use their card at the market and double the amount that they can spend.
The market will double SNAP/EBT and P-EBT benefits up to $20 and will double the value of WIC and Senior Nutrition vouchers. Big Red Dollars for Western Kentucky University students can be doubled up to $5.
“This is a great way for them to supplement their income and support local farmers,” she said. “The silent auction is one way to raise funds so that we can continue to offer that service to the community.”
Fox-Ezell said she hopes to see a large crowd at this year’s night market.
“Last year, we had hundreds of folks come out and we are anticipating even more this year,” she said. “We are so excited to offer it again this year. Not only is this a way to celebrate local farmers and the business community, but it is also for the community at large.”
The farmers market is open year-round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
– For more information about the Night Y’all Community Farmers Market, visit their Facebook page at Community Farmers Market BG.