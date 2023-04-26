Monday was grant day for the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky – Jennifer Wethington’s favorite day of the year.
“This is the best day of the year at my job,” she said. “Because we get to give out money that’s going to support many, many needs.”
It’s the day that Wethington, executive director of CFSKY, gets to present a boatload of checks to local area nonprofit organizations who have been chosen for various awards.
A total of $128,000 in funds exchanged hands Monday at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. If you add in the dollars distributed from the Laura Turner Dugas Fund for Allen County last week, CFSKY has awarded almost $260,000 in grants this year.
“We want to be the organization that highlights the people doing the work,” she said. “(Who are) out there, every day, promoting and doing all of the work it takes to make a community great.”
The funds will go to causes ranging from beautification and education to health services and recreation.
“They’re all intertwined and they make our community better than ever,” Wethington said. “... We’re very blessed to have the loving community that we have.”
Habitat for Humanity received $25,000 from the Gheens Foundation to aid in continued tornado recovery projects. Lifeworks at WKU was awarded $35,000 from the Vitale Family Fund to put toward its Bridge to Independence scholarship fund, which helps young adults with autism.
The Public Theatre of Kentucky received $2,000 from the Kelly Family Fund and $3,000 from CFSKY’s impact fund to put toward its upcoming summer intensive, which will bring neurodivergent and neurotypical students together to create and perform a full production.
“It started with a spring break camp for students who are on the autism spectrum, and we branched out into workshops for college-aged students, and now we’re doing a summer intensive,” Amber Turner, the theater’s producing artistic director, said, “which is a two-week program and it’s for pretty much everybody.”
Turner said the money will help in paying instructors, purchasing materials and licensing media used in the production.
For a Real Change Inc. took home $5,000 from the same impact fund.
“I would say that this grant will help build out some of our programs,” said Aurelia Spalding, founder and executive director of For a Real Change.
Four organizations fall under For a Real Change’s umbrella: Jonesville Academy, Dueña De Mi Futuro, Minding My Math Business and My Sister is Succeeding. The organization works to provide educational programming as well as meaningful service opportunities.
“All four of those have some components to them that are similar across the board and the Community Foundation grant will help support those aspects,” Spalding said.
Glean Kentucky was given $2,500 from the impact fund. The Lexington-based organization gathers excess produce and redistributes it to programs fighting food insecurity, keeping track of the weight of donated food to then give participating entities a tax report.
“What we do is we rescue produce that might otherwise end up in a landfill, and we redirect it to the agencies that are feeding people in different areas,” said Jerilyn Bristow, Glean’s field coordinator for southcentral Kentucky.
Glean picks up donated excess produce from stores like Kroger, Sam’s Club and Walmart as well as farmers markets. Bristow said the grant will go toward funding her position in Bowling Green as well as outreach efforts to bring in more volunteers.
Other significant grants awarded by the Community Foundation on Monday include:
•$5,000 from the CFSKY impact fund to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center for trauma informed therapy services for victims of child abuse;
•$5,000 from the CFSKY impact fund to the Family Enrichment Center for parent education support;
•$2,500 from the CFSKY impact fund to Historic Russellville Inc. to relocate the Rosenwald School to the SEEK Museum;
•$5,000 from the Kelly Family Fund to Lifeworks at WKU for video modeling for autistic young adults;
•$5,000 from the Kelly Family Fund to the St. Joseph School for outdoor improvements.