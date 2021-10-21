Known for laying down untold miles of asphalt and concrete, Jim Scott and his wife, Rita Scott, were honored Thursday for paving the way to success for youngsters, the underprivileged and arts organizations.
The Scotts, who earlier this year had the primary performance space at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center named for them after they gave SKyPAC a $1 million gift, received the South Central Kentuckians of the Year Award during a luncheon at the National Corvette Museum.
As winners of the 10th annual award given by the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky, the Scotts joined the likes of Fred Higgins, Robert and Cora Jane Spiller and John and Linda Kelly in being recognized for their philanthropy.
Like those previous winners, the Scotts were honored for their myriad ways of giving.
In a video shown at the luncheon, the Scotts were praised for their donations to organizations as disparate as Med Center Health, Western Kentucky University, SKyPAC and the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.
Former WKU President Gary Ransdell praised the Scotts for “their willingness to roll up their sleeves and help the community.” Former Boys Club Executive Director Stan England recalled how Jim Scott donated the time and materials needed to help the club grow and serve more youngsters.
“He renovated our building, doubled the size of our gymnasium and built a running track for us,” England said.
England also recalled a time when Jim Scott purchased bicycles that were given to Boys Club members.
A Community Foundation news release said the Scotts have also helped the Salvation Army, Hospice, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green and Operation PRIDE, among other organizations.
“We’re so fortunate to have them here,” Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said of the Scotts. “If it’s something good for the community, you can count on them being involved.”
The involvement of philanthropists like the Scotts has helped the Community Foundation continue to grow, according to Jennifer Wethington, the organization’s executive director.
Wethington pointed out that the amount of grants awarded by the foundation has grown from just over $500,000 in 2018 to more than $2.3 million last year.
The purpose of the annual South Central Kentuckian of the Year Award, she said, is to raise awareness of philanthropy and hold up examples of people who are “making a difference in our community.”
Jim Scott, who grew Scotty’s Contracting and Stone from a 10-person operation in 1972 into Kentucky’s largest heavy highway contractor that now employs more than 400 people and is part of the Houchens Industries conglomerate, said giving back to the community is natural for him and his wife.
“Rita will help anyone, and she wants to do that,” he said.
Also the developer of the Club at Olde Stone residential community and golf course, Jim Scott said he learned about philanthropy from business mentors like the late Ervin Houchens.
“I got to see people who were successful who also gave back to the community,” he said. “I learned that you get more out of giving than you do out of receiving.”
