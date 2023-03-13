The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department is once again offering community members with a green thumb an opportunity to hone their gardening skills.
Forty-eight community garden plots located at Kereiakes Park on Fairview Avenue will be available for rental on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Rentals begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation's Administrative Office at 225 E. Third Avenue.
Brent Belcher, the department's director, said the program has a long history.
"It's something I have been involved with the entire 30 years I've been here," he said.
Belcher said the program is successful because some people use it as a way to help with their grocery bills.
"They can get lower food costs that way," he said. "They also want the ability to grow their own vegetables, herbs and spices. And it's just something that people enjoy."
He said traditionally, plots sell out quickly and he expects a big response.
"We anticipate selling out every year," he said. "If we didn't, it was because of a very rare circumstance. We actually have a waiting list in case someone drops out."
He said some who have been participating for several years come back, hoping to reserve the same plot they had in the past.
The plots will be available for use from April 1 until Oct. 31.
While many participants care for their plots through the fall, others choose to grow only through the summer season, depending on what they have planted.
"We have people who come out every day to check their plots, weeding and manicuring it," he said. "We've seen all sorts of things. Some people choose to grow corn, pumpkins, lettuce and tomatoes, but we have also seen some very pretty flowers."
Plots are available in two sizes, with 22 small plots measuring 30 feet long by 30 feet wide and 26 large plots measuring 30 feet by 60 feet.
Small plots are $20 each, limit two per household, and large plots are $40 each, limit one per household.
"It's such a great program and we look forward to it every year," he said. "It's unique because it brings in the entire community. It's user defined and people can make it what they want. And whatever the reason people are using it, we are happy and excited to offer it."