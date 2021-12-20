A few hundred citizens of Warren County joined together on Monday night to grieve the lives of the 17 individuals who perished in the tornados recently tearing through Bowling Green.
Elected officials, first responders, teachers, students and family members of victims participated in a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence at the Bowling Green Ballpark to honor all the community’s losses.
Among those who spoke to the crowd was Mayor Todd Alcott who praised the unity he saw in the city in the days following the destruction.
“Our community, our churches, the surrounding community — they all came together. You put our community back together,” Alcott said. “We have witnessed miracles and a strength of togetherness that we never imagined. Our community is hurt, but we are not broken.”
City Commissioner Sue Parrigin echoed Alcott’s message and urged those present to maintain a spirit of “love and compassion.”
“As we let our light shine tonight, may they serve as beacons of hope in our community as well as an important step in our community’s healing process,” Parrigin said. “May God bless each and every one of us.”
Among the speakers at the vigil were a handful of local educators who mourned the loss of their students including Madalyn Sullivan — the third grade teacher of Nolynn Brown.
Brown was one of seven members of his family to die in the Dec. 11 tornados.
Sullivan said her former student was kind, supportive and a natural leader.
“I want to close by challenging you to be kind like Nolynn, smile as often as he did and uplift others as high as he did,” Sullivan said to the crowd.
Albert Mbanfu, executive director of the International Center of Kentucky, gave thanks for the support shown to the refugee and immigrant community which he said was impacted heavily by the storm.
“Though we feel the pain, we know that you are there with us,” he said. “One thing remains clear for the immigrants of this country: We will never trade the United State for any other country.”
Among those who attended the vigil were Bowling Green residents Linda and Bobby Clark.
The couple said they live in the hard-hit Briarwood subdivision where some of their neighbors houses were completely torn down.
“We were spared. We were lucky,” Linda Clark said. “We have a lot of damage, but we are okay. We are blessed. We just want to honor those that weren’t so lucky. I think it means everything for people to gather and honor and remember. Our community will never be the same. Material possessions mean nothing. Our neighbors mean everything.”
Before the hour-long vigil ended with a prayer and a musical performance of “Amazing Grace”, Warren County First District Magistrate Doug Gorman advised for those still seeking assistance with storm recovery to visit www.wearebgstrong.com.
“My only wish tonight would be that you reflect on the people around you,” Gorman said. “If you see people here you don’t know, tonight would be a great night to get to know them. Tell your loved ones you love them. Don’t ever miss that opportunity especially during this Christmas season.”