Joining their voices, dozens of marchers sang out slogans like “We shall live in peace” and “God is on our side,” braving the bitter cold Monday as they walked from the Warren County Justice Center in downtown Bowling Green to State Street Baptist Church commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
During a celebratory service held at the church afterward, keynote speaker Roszalyn Akins invoked King’s life and legacy - from his focus on education, humanitarianism, spirituality, and even his name itself, borrowed from the 16th century figure who ignited the Protestant Reformation.
“None of us here today have control over the day we were born, and none of us have control of the day that we die. But you know what we have control over is that dash in the middle … Dr. King said that everyone can be great, great because everybody can serve,” said Akins, the first lady of First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington.
“I challenge you today to have a legacy, that when you’re dead and gone, may the works you’ve done speak for you,” Akins said.
Akins spoke as the founder of the Future BMW (Black Males Working) Academy, an initiative she started in 2005 to improve the lives of young African American men.
Currently, the BMW Academy boasts four sites, serves more than 325 young men between kindergarten through 12th grade and offers full-ride scholarships to Murray State University, Georgetown College and the University of Kentucky. The project also led Akins to help open the W.E.B Dubois Academy in Louisville and the Carter G. Woodson Academy in Lexington.
As a longtime educator, Akins encouraged parents to adopt King’s emphasis on education, noting that he was well-read as a child, skipped two grades and was admitted to Morehouse College in Atlanta at just 15 years old.
“Let me let you in on a secret today, the first teacher is the home,” Akins said, adding that parents should read daily with their children and be involved with their education. “Schools and parents are to be partners in the education of your children.”
During a memorial holiday breakfast held earlier that day at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, several community leaders gathered to hear keynote remarks from Dr. Stacey Beason, the pastor at Trinity Full Gospel Baptist Church.
Attending along with Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton and Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields were several elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and Bowling Green City Commissioners Dana Beasley-Brown, Brian “Slim” Nash and Sue Parrigin.
Addressing those gathered in the school’s gymnasium, Beason urged listeners to adopt King’s vision, which he described as the ability to see beyond the here and now.
“It is the ability to envision and go far beyond what you would see with the naked eye and also plan for the future with great imagination and wisdom,” Beason said.
Escalating his speech into the fiery rhythm of a Sunday sermon, Beason posed the question of what injustices King would see if he turned his eyes on Bowling Green and the historic displacement of black neighborhoods, starting with the Jonestown community that existed near where Western Kentucky University’s Diddle Arena now stands
“Would he talk about the destruction of a small, tight-knit, African-American community in Bowling Green called Jonesville - a thriving, family-oriented, self-sufficient, African-American community that didn’t stand a chance against the powerful institution called Western Kentucky University,” Beason asked aloud.
WKU President Timothy Caboni did not attend the breakfast Monday, nor was he seen at the service at State Street Baptist Church. WKU spokesman Bob Skipper told the Daily News in a text message that the breakfast was not on Caboni’s calendar.
Citing it as the most recent example of a historic black neighborhood taking a backseat to a developer’s interests, Beason turned his attention to controversy around a rezoning request the Bowling Green City Commission approved to build contractor garages in the area of Kenton Street and Greenwood Alley.
Two local residents and three Bowling Green churches are plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging that move on the grounds that residents were not given due process and sufficiently notified.
Invoking the urgency King acted with more than 50 years ago, Beason issued a call to action, urging attendees to oppose the rezoning move.
“What are you going to do to stop it? If not you, then who?” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.