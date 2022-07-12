A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of murder in his father’s death.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a hearing for Aug. 15 to determine Robert Page’s competency to assist in his own defense.
Page is accused of fatally stabbing Ronald Page, 70, at the Park Street apartment where the two lived.
Ronald Page’s body was found Dec. 8 in the apartment by Bowling Green Police Department officers.
Authorities believe the homicide occurred sometime between Nov. 8 and Dec. 8.
Robert Page did not appear Monday for a scheduled hearing on the status of his case in Warren Circuit Court.
His attorney, David Graf of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said Page is at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center undergoing treatment and evaluation.
Court records indicate Robert Page was admitted to KCPC on June 9 and that Grise granted a request from KCPC on July 7 that Page receive a 30-day extension on his treatment.
City police became involved in the investigation by following up on a missing-person report last year.
BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow testified last year during a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that when he entered the apartment Dec. 8, he found “several blood droplets and a trail” of blood inside the back door.
Ronald Page’s body was found in an adjoining room covered with a sheet and with a pillow under his head.
Police determined the last known contact anyone had with Ronald Page occurred Nov. 8 or Nov. 9.
Scharlow testified that an autopsy revealed that Ronald Page had been stabbed 31 times in his head, neck and torso.
On Dec. 9, city police made contact with Robert Page at Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville, advised him of his rights and interviewed him.
“He made an initial statement that several people broke into the apartment and attacked him and his father,” Scharlow said last year. “He later said his father had been raping him and drugging him.”
Later during the interview, Robert Page allegedly confessed to stabbing his father and then placing a pillow under his head and covering the body with a sheet, Scharlow testified.
The detective said during the preliminary hearing that police found no evidence of forced entry at the apartment.
