A man accused of a deadly 2021 shooting on Collegeview Drive will have a hearing to determine his competency to stand trial.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise scheduled a June 26 competency hearing for Michael Burgett, 46.
Burgett is charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 43-year-old Robert Cherry, who was shot July 22, 2021.
During a hearing Monday, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner said that Burgett has been evaluated at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, which informed her that a report it’s preparing in light of the evaluation should be ready by May or June.
Burgett is currently incarcerated at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty, serving sentences for multiple drug convictions originating in Warren and Edmonson counties.
Cherry’s death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, who found his body lying on Collegeview Drive.
Burgett was named as the shooter by a witness who reported seeing him and Cherry in a verbal argument shortly before the shooting, according to prior court testimony.
The argument reportedly took place in front of Cherry’s home in Audubon Drive and the witness told police she got into a vehicle with Cherry afterward and they drove around until Cherry reportedly saw Burgett walking along Collegeview Drive and got out of the vehicle.
Police received information that Burgett dropped a firearm as Cherry exited the vehicle, and as Cherry advanced toward Burgett, Burgett picked up the firearm and fired two rounds, at least one of which struck Cherry, according to testimony from BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow at a 2021 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
About 30 minutes after police were dispatched to the scene, officers found a shirtless Burgett in the 1300 block of South Lee Drive and took him into custody.
Burgett declined to give a statement to police after he was taken into custody, but he made incriminating statements while “talking to himself” after police stopped attempting to interview him, Scharlow testified.
