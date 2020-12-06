A federal judge has set a competency hearing for a Rockfield man charged with multiple sex offenses.
In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers set a Jan. 11 competency hearing for Mark Allen Johnson, 30, who faces charges of distribution of child pornography, attempted enticement and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Johnson's attorney, federal public defender Pat Bouldin, filed a motion earlier in the year to have Johnson undergo a psychiatric exam to determine his competency to stand trial.
Bouldin noted in that motion that Johnson has bipolar disorder, suffered from seizures, is taking psychiatric medication and has previously attempted suicide.
After meeting with Johnson, Bouldin said in his filing he had concerns that Johnson's symptoms relating to mental illness may impair his ability to understand the nature of the proceedings against him and assist in his own defense.
"Mr. Johnson has informed defense counsel that he has been hospitalized in the past for psychiatric conditions; has attended outpatient psychiatric treatment; and has been prescribed medication for mental health reasons," Bouldin said in the motion, which he filed in May.
Stivers' order setting a hearing follows an earlier order mandating a psychiatric evaluation for Johnson.
The criminal charges against Johnson stem from an undercover investigation in which an FBI agent posed as a juvenile on an online dating app.
A federal criminal complaint lists a series of sexually explicit messages attributed to Johnson that were sent to the undercover agent from Dec. 3, 2019, to Feb. 10.
During a Feb. 9 exchange, Johnson and the agent, posing as a 15-year-old, agreed to meet the next day for sex, but FBI agents did not observe Johnson at the hotel where he agreed to meet the undercover agent, federal court records show.
The investigation was able to establish the online profile from which messages were sent to the agent is associated with Johnson
“It appears that the suspect is not using his real photos and may actually be using the photos of other unknown individuals,” FBI Special Agent Bradley Smith said in the criminal complaint.
On Feb. 13, agents executed a federal search warrant at Johnson’s Rockfield home, finding him asleep in his bed, court records show.
Agents seized multiple cellphones and other devices from Johnson’s residence, and he claimed ownership of the devices.
On Feb. 14, the FBI was contacted by a detective with a police agency in a Georgia city who reported she had posed as a 13-year-old named “Peyton” during an investigation and had been chatting online with a person from Rockfield claiming to be a 23-year-old named “Jonathan.”
“During these covert conversations, suspect discusses traveling to Georgia to have sex with Peyton,” Smith said in the complaint.
On Feb. 4, the suspect sent a video of suspected child pornography to “Peyton,” according to the complaint.
In January of this year, Johnson pleaded guilty in McCracken Circuit Court in a criminal case charging him with prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor. Johnson was indicted in that case in 2016, and he awaits sentencing.
