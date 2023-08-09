A Bowling Green man under indictment for crimes related to a deadly house fire is likely to have a hearing to determine his competency to stand trial.
Brad McElvain, 43, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a status conference in his criminal case.
McElvain is charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson in connection with the death of Lee M. Henderson.
Henderson was inside a Vine Street apartment that caught fire on Nov. 3, 2021.
According to prior court testimony, Henderson was not alert when first responders reached him and he died 12 days later at an area hospital without regaining consciousness.
McElvain is accused of intentionally setting the fire.
During Monday’s hearing, attorney Kayla Fugate of the Department of Public Advocacy said that McElvain has undergone psychiatric evaluations by a doctor for the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Facility and a doctor retained by McElvain’s defense team.
“We need to set a competency hearing in this matter,” Fugate said.
At a competency hearing, a judge determines whether a defendant is mentally competent to understand the criminal charges brought against him and the ongoing criminal proceedings and to assist in his own defense.
The judge’s ruling typically comes after hearing testimony from expert witnesses who have evaluated the defendant.
The Bowling Green Fire Department was called Nov. 3, 2021, to respond to the fire at 1115 Vine St., with firefighters reporting heavy smoke coming out of the entrance to the building.
City firefighters found Henderson seriously injured in the back bedroom near the suspected origin of the fire.
According to earlier court testimony, investigators learned that McElvain lived in the apartment.
After locating McElvain, authorities interviewed him multiple times, and his account of events reportedly evolved over subsequent interviews, according to testimony from BGFD investigator Jason Brooks during a 2021 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Authorities then received a tip from a woman who claimed to have witnessed McElvain start the fire in the apartment and then ran out of the building with her, Brooks testified in 2021.
In an interview with Brooks and Bowling Green Police Department Detective Ryan Dillon, McElvain reportedly admitted setting the fire.
“He started to say it was an accident and he eventually said he set a towel on fire and it spread to (McElvain’s) clothes in his bedroom, it got too big and he left,” Brooks said in court in 2021.
Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines set a status conference in the case for Sept. 11.