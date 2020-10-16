An Edmonson County man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of drug trafficking after law enforcement responded to a complaint.
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 200 block of Ridgeway Drive in Mammoth Cave and saw someone, later identified as Patrick Roby, run around the side of a building.
Deputies located Roby, 33, of Mammoth Cave, and found a bag of suspected meth in his possession, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies also found suspected marijuana and two large bundles of cash totaling $7,000.
Roby was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roby was placed in Hart County Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
