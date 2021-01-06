A man found at a Logan County residence with almost 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms told police he kept the firearms because “the world is crazy,” a criminal complaint said.
The complaint, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, accuses William R. Horsley, 34, of Russellville, of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant Oct. 2 by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force at Horsley’s residence on Brookhaven Drive in Russellville.
At the time the search warrant was executed, Horsley was arrested on state drug and weapons charges.
An arrest citation said three juveniles were in the home when the drug task force agents arrived.
Horsley is listed as an inmate in Logan County Detention Center.
A search of the residence turned a up two handguns, a shotgun and 648 grams – about 23 ounces – of suspected meth.
Horsley was questioned by drug task force agents about the firearms and drugs.
“Horsley stated that he knows he is a convicted felon and he is not supposed to have firearms but stated the world is crazy and he wanted them for protection,” said the federal criminal complaint, which was filed by Special Agent Bradley Brown of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “Horsley also admitted to the possession of methamphetamine seized from the house, but stated that he doesn’t sell methamphetamine.”
