The Bowling Green-Warren County Complete Count Committee met for the final time Tuesday before U.S. census mailers will be sent for self-reporting.
The mailers are expected to go out to the public Thursday through March 20, according to committee members, and they encouraged residents to self-report the first time the reminder is received.
Kim Lancaster, public information officer for the city of Bowling Green and a member of the committee, said more events are planned as the census moves progresses.
“We still have quite a few events coming up in the springtime where we will have a census presence,” she said. “We will have Downtown Madness on March 26 ... at the SOKY Marketplace. It will be a March Madness kickoff, and we will have a presence there. We will do the same thing on Arbor Day on April 18, and then there will be another downtown event April 23 that will be a Touch a Truck event and we will be there as well. We will continue to push everything out on social media as well.”
Reaching different ethnic groups is a priority for the committee.
“We did 12 different language PSAs with influencers and leaders in different ethnic communities. They are starting to get shared,” said Leyda Becker, a committee member and the international communities liaison for the city of Bowling Green. “We do have some targeted outreach events coming up. We have Amigos Resource Network, which targets the Latino community, and the meeting is on March 25. We are going to talk to leaders about how to equip them to help others complete the census.”
Federal funding is tied to census counts, as is political representation.
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.