What City-County Planning Commission of Warren County Executive Director Ben Peterson called an informational meeting ended up being a call to action Tuesday evening.
More than 60 residents of Nutwood, Magnolia and Covington streets turned out for the meeting at Crossland Community Church to learn about options for rebuilding a neighborhood ravaged by the December tornadoes.
Called a “complex area” by Peterson because of zoning that could allow for some duplex developments in the traditional single-family area, the neighborhood’s residents were quick to object to that possible transformation.
“I just don’t want it to become a multi-family area,” said Chris Glass, who has lived on Magnolia Street for four years. “I’m glad they’re listening to people in the area who have had damage. I think they covered it well.”
What was covered by Peterson and his staff were the options for protecting a neighborhood that has been known for decades for its bungalow-style homes.
“We have no agenda other than to give you enough information so you can tell us what you want for your neighborhood,” Peterson told the residents.
Those options include doing nothing and letting the market decide how the neighborhood is built back.
Peterson, though, quickly got the message from residents like Glass that doing nothing isn’t a popular option in a neighborhood that is vulnerable to development of multi-family dwellings and incompatible architectural designs.
While hearing from residents concerned about deteriorating property values and loss of the neighborhood’s character if multi-family dwellings are allowed, Peterson said there are options to prevent that.
He said an architectural overlay zone similar to what is in place for the Lovers Lane corridor is one option for preserving the architectural integrity.
Rezoning to exclude multi-family development is another option, and it’s one that Peterson said could be used in combination with an overlay district.
Implementing those options, though, must be driven by the residents, Peterson said.
“The planning commission and the city commission need your guidance,” Peterson told the residents. “A number of lots could be bought and torn down.”
Peterson said the current zoning in some parts of the neighborhood would allow for duplexes, a prospect that wasn’t welcomed by residents at the meeting.
“There seems to be support for protecting the single-family nature of the neighborhood,” said Natalie Pinerola, a Magnolia Street resident who helped organize Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re just trying to figure out how best to do that.”
Peterson explained that the process for rezoning or creating an overlay district will take some time, but he said some sort of moratorium on changing the existing use of property in the neighborhood could be an immediate fix that could be implemented until the residents decide on how to proceed with solutions that would be more permanent.
City Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said Mayor Todd Alcott should have emergency powers needed to issue such a moratorium during the natural disaster.
She and Peterson said a moratorium could be worded to prevent anyone from getting a building permit for a multi-family development in the area.
“We don’t want to stop people from building back what they have,” Beasley Brown said. “We only want to restrict multi-family uses.”
City Commissioner Sue Parrigin said she believes the current state of emergency would allow the mayor to issue such a moratorium as a temporary constraint on development until residents of the neighborhood get together and decide how to proceed with rezoning or overlay remedies.
Alcott was not available for comment Wednesday morning.
“The last thing we want is for a neighborhood to lose its integrity because of this natural disaster,” Parrigin said.
Parrigin has been meeting with residents of other neighborhoods that could face similar problems while trying to rebuild. She said the Whispering Hills and Briarwood neighborhoods are also vulnerable because of some multi-family zones in those areas.
“We’re trying to mobilize those neighborhoods to start working with the planning commission,” Parrigin said. “We don’t want the character of those neighborhoods to be drastically changed.”
Peterson said an informational meeting similar to Tuesday’s has been scheduled for residents of the Briarwood neighborhood. It will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Crossland Community Church.