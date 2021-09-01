A plan to put 158 houses on a 57-acre tract in the Plum Springs area will move forward, but with changes that satisfy an adjoining landowner who had appealed the property’s rezoning to Warren Fiscal Court.
Mark Guy’s appeal was withdrawn Monday after attorneys for Guy and developer Rodney Rogers announced changes in the development plan aimed at accommodating the motorcycle dirt track on Guy’s 17-acre property.
Chris Davenport, the attorney representing Rogers, said his client agreed to reconfigure the subdivision’s layout so that no houses would be built within 200 feet of Guy’s property.
“We have revised how we’re going to lay the development out in order to satisfy Mr. Guy,” Davenport said.
Tad Pardue, the attorney representing Guy, said: “The concept plan has been revised considerably from the original. We are withdrawing our appeal.”
The application by Rogers and property owners Norman and Velma Ehresman to rezone the 57 acres near McKinney Farms and Northridge subdivisions from agriculture to single-family residential was approved 6-0 Monday on second and final reading after getting a 4-2 vote for approval in an Aug. 13 first reading.
Planning commissioners voted 5-1 in July to recommend the rezoning for approval after a hearing in which Guy and other nearby residents testified against the development.
Guy was the most vocal opponent, saying the development as originally proposed would spell the end of what he has built on his property at 2383 Plum Springs Road.
But, on Monday, Guy seemed happy to see the development go forward with the changes.
“The houses will be 200 to 300 feet from me,” he said. “That’s a long way. I call it a win on my part. I’m pleased with it.”
The development still calls for 158 lots, but none will be adjoining Guy’s property as they were in the original plan.
Rogers, chief executive of Bowling Green’s Stewart Richey Construction, had already made some concessions at the July 15 planning commission meeting, agreeing to reduce the number of lots from 180 to 158.
He also agreed in July to maintain all healthy and mature vegetation within 25 feet of the property.
Rogers said at the July meeting that development of the subdivision will take “three or four years.”
His development plan calls for homes of at least 1,200 square feet with one-car garages and sidewalks on each side of the interior streets.
