Concerned Citizens of Logan County will spread Christmas cheer to families in need, but with a twist that will allow children to pick gifts for their parents.
With a collaboration with Goods 360 and a sponsorship from Ski Daddy’s, children will come into KP Homes at 428 E. Fifth St. in Russellville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and select Christmas gifts for their parents.
“It is for low-income families,” said Doris Vick, director of Concerned Citizens of Logan County. “So many times, parents do well to just get presents for their children but not for themselves. It is a blessing that we are able to do this and it is something to help out for Christmas.”
The citizens' group is also working with Walmarts in the area.
“It is a little relief for the families,” Vick said. “There are so many hurting families. I have been in homes that don’t even look like it’s Christmastime.”
Vick also said the group will adopt at least four families for Christmas to provide gifts for the entire family.
“All of this is a new event for us,” Vick said. “I think it is going to be a big turnout. We have some very good gifts to choose from.”
On Dec. 21, the Concerned Citizens of Logan County will hold another gift giveaway in which parents will come in and pick gifts for their children, she said. The event also will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
