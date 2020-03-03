A "Disneyland of motorsports" proposed to be built at the site of the city of Bowling Green's Glen Lily landfill is drawing opposition from many residents of the area, who filled a gym at Barren River Baptist Church for a public meeting Monday night.
Most of the roughly 100 people who attended the meeting, which was organized by opponents of the proposed park, indicated they were against the facility because of noise, traffic, safety and other concerns.
As first reported in the Daily News, the city of Bowling Green is working on a deal that would result in the landfill being turned into a massive motorsports venue. Sye Head of SK Powersports Promotions of Russellville and his partner, Kash Moore, proposed a deal to transfer ownership of the landfill property for a facility to be called PowerPlex Park.
Head, who did not attend Monday's meeting, previously told the Daily News the facility will feature permanent bathroom/shower facilities, a parking lot and facilities to accommodate up to 20,000 attendees and numerous tracks to accommodate various kinds of off-road racing. The economic impact for the community on an annual basis will be in the “tens of millions of dollars," according to Head.
But many of those who attended the 90-minute meeting agreed with the assessment of meeting co-organizer Gary Sullivan: "The city gets the revenue and we pay the price," he said. "The city is looking to sell a burdensome property."
The city opened the 30-acre landfill in the middle of a 270-acre tract at 5301 Glen Lily Road in 1973. The landfill closed in 1981, with the city continuing to monitor the site and clear off any leachate – water that has percolated through the landfill debris.
The objections to the facility outlined at the meeting centered on traffic – "I don't think our roads can handle 20,000 people, or even half that," Sullivan said – as well as noise, a potential disturbance of the landfill itself, what a potential rezoning of the property would allow, increased demand on emergency services and a potential decrease in property values.
"There is also a human element to this that is not being considered," meeting co-organizer Gary Ausbrooks said, adding there are many elderly and disabled people who live in the area.
"People moved out here for the quiet," Sullivan said.
When organizers asked for a show of hands for those who opposed the facility, about 90 percent of the hands went up.
The comments that came from the audience largely echoed those made by Sullivan regarding noise, traffic and safety concerns.
There were also many comments that were critical of the fact that there have been no public meetings regarding the proposal.
When asked for a show of hands of people who had heard about the proposal before being contacted about the Monday night meeting, about a third of the audience raised their hands, with several saying they only knew about it from the Daily News.
At one point of the often-contentious meeting, one person shouted out, to cheering, that if the city wanted the facility, it should be in the city. Another person added that it should be placed "right next to the mayor's house."
The landfill property is in the city limits but is surrounded by county land.
But the proposed project did have supporters. One noted that a nearby gun club already produces noise levels higher than what the facility would bring.
Another supporter, Lucas McCrory, said many area businesses would benefit, and that many of the concerns were based on misconceptions.
The racing events "are not as loud as people think," he said, and the large events would be minimal.
"It is a legitimate one Saturday a year you are worrying about," he said.
One attendee said the project could bring better roads and high-speed internet to the area, statements that drew a chorus of skeptical responses from the crowd.
The property first came to Head’s attention as he was looking for a venue for a Grand National Cross Country off-road racing event scheduled May 16-17. The city commission in January agreed to lease the land to Head for the event, and he subsequently approached the city about selling the property for PowerPlex Park.
Several people said that if the city wanted to get rid of the property, the county should acquire it for a park.
Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young said the county would need to do a lot of research before taking on the liability for the landfill property.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower also attended the meeting and said all large events have issues, but "every specific event is different." He said the key to handling the issues is planning.
Those against the proposed park were asked to sign a petition Monday night, and Sullivan said it will be presented to the county and city governments, including at the 4:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting of the Bowling Green City Commission.
City Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash was the only city representative at the meeting, and in response to questions, clarified the status of the project.
The city commission has not voted on the proposed land deal yet, and it is not on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
“We’ve engaged an environmental attorney” to look at the proposal, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said previously. “You can transfer the property, but you don’t transfer all the liability."
