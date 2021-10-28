Chris Minix has been fishing the Barren River at Weldon Peete Park for nearly a decade. But recently, he has noticed a worrisome trend with the river’s fish population.
The Bowling Green man said not only is the size declining of the smallmouth bass he catches, but he is also seeing a diminishing number of fish in the river as well.
While he said there could be multiple factors adding to this shift, Minix pointed to one possibility as the chief culprit.
“Over the last few years, I’ve noticed that since the bass fishing tournaments have become more prevalent, the quality of the fishing has gone down,” he said.
Minix’s theory is shared by local fisherman Wyatt Goshorn, who has been fishing the river and its tributaries for nearly 30 years.
“There never were tournaments 25 years ago, and the fish were where they were,” Goshorn said.
“They were in their own territory. For the most part, the smallmouth bass stayed where they were. Whether or not it has something to do with the tournaments, the population has been interrupted,” Goshorn said.
The anxieties shared by Minix and Goshorn have reached Eric Cummins, southwestern fisheries district program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, who said he has also noticed a change in the river’s fish population.
“We have had a slight dip in the catch rate of those larger fish,” Cummins said. “There are probably more factors involved than just bass displacement. At least for that system, we don’t have a great feel for how they are dispersed back.”
However, he said there hasn’t been a direct correlation found between an increase in bass tournaments and a decline in the smallmouth bass population.
Cummins said environmental factors such as temperatures, flow and water level of the river are the primary factors causing the fish population to be “extremely fluid.”
“We know some of those bass will go up in those tributaries because the Barren stays colder then what they are looking for,” he said. “That’s the suspicion that a good number of them migrate up to Drakes Creek and other areas. We know from other studies we have done that it’s all dependent a lot of times on how conditions are in the summer. If lower conditions come, perhaps they will move out.
“Usually, when you are on the extremes of those flows, you have poor survival of your classes of fish,” he said. “A happy medium is a good indicator that you have a good class coming through. It’s typical to have some ebbs and flows in the population.”
As a way to help improve the situation, Cummins said the Department of Fish & Wildlife is in the process of raising the size limit on fish that can be kept on the Barren River system to a 15-inch restriction. This means all fish smaller than 15 inches must be thrown back into the river.
Changes will not take effect until March 2023 if the new regulation passes through the regulatory process.
But still, avid fishermen like Minix and Goshorn see the bass tournaments as the primary problems in play.
“I don’t have problems with the tournaments happening, but I have concerns over the displacement of fish over a tournament,” Minix said. “These guys are going up there and they are harvesting the biggest fish in the river. They get the biggest fish and put them up higher in the river – that can’t be good for the fishery. I’m not sure how many tournaments they have or what regulations they have either.”
Goshorn said: “I hate even having the conversation. To watch what I’ve seen over the past 10 years is disheartening. I’ve seen what I’ve seen. I’m not catching them at the same holes I used to. I’m open to other factors being the reason why. I’m just noticing that the bass just aren’t what they used to be.”
Cummins agreed the displacement of fish is something that needs to be looked at further. However, he said participants and leaders of these tournaments have a vested interest in the river’s fish population as well.
“We just don’t know a whole lot about these tournaments,” Cummins said. “We don’t know how often they happen or how many people take part. It’s easy to make presumptions when you see them out there and the fishery isn’t as good.”
Cody Winston is vice president of the nonprofit fishing club Winston’s Fishing League. The club held a fishing tournament in September at Weldon Peete Park.
Winston detailed some of the rules Winston’s Fishing League tournaments have.
He said it regularly rotates tournament locations up and down the river so fish are released back in separate spots.
Also, all fish have to be released upon weigh-in, there are “heavy penalties” if fish are brought in dead, there’s a limit on how many fish each boat can bring back to weigh-ins and only a set number of boats can participate in each tournament at once.
“We have been around for six seasons now, and we have done everything we can do from a conservation standpoint,” Winston said. “We typically visit each of our locations twice a year around seven months apart. As anglers, we do everything we can to take care of our sport. We want this to be around for future generations. We haven’t had anyone break our rules in six years.”
Winston said it has been a very wet season this year, which has fostered a natural displacement of the fish.
“In droughts and high waters, it changes every time you go,” Winston said. “It’s definitely a lot of factors in play. That’s part of the fun of it. I can’t speak for all the other clubs, but we do share our schedules so we are not overcrowding the river.”
While he is confident fishing tournaments like the ones put on by Winston’s Fishing League are not the reason why the recent decline has occurred, Winston said he wants to be part of a solution.
“If anyone has ideas, feel free to message us and we want to work with them,” he said. “We have always worked with everyone in order to enjoy the same water.”
