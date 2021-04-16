Live music will return to downtown Bowling Green with the annual Concerts in the Park series set to begin June 25.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the concert series in 2020, the first year without the concerts since the series began in 1979.
Downtown Redevelop-ment Authority Director Ron Murphy said the organization is looking forward to bringing back live music to the downtown area.
“Thank the Lord,” Murphy said. “Like anybody else, we tend to take annual events and life in general for granted. COVID-19 changed our whole way of thinking. It showed us how thankful we are to host these concerts.”
Each concert is free to the public and will be scheduled every Friday evening starting June 25 and ending Sept. 10 in Circus Square Park.
One band will perform each Friday night. Dizzorderly Conduct will kick off the concert season.
The following bands will then perform in order over the next 11 Fridays: Live Wire, Black Tie Affair, West Wind Drive, Andy & The Rockers, C Dock Boyz, High Fidelity, Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke, Fatbox, Bad Navigator, Momentum Party Band and the Ernie Small Blues Band.
The concerts will begin about 7 p.m.
Murphy said the concerts will adhere to public health guidelines that are in place at the time.
“We will make sure to keep the public advised on what restrictions will be in place,” Murphy said. “We want the public to be safe, but we are on the mend. Life must go on.”
The series will be family-friendly, and concerts will offer a healthy variety of music over the course of the summer season.
Murphy said the Downtown Redevelopment Authority was especially appreciative of its several sponsors who have stuck with the organization despite recent tough times.
“Without their support, we couldn’t do this with there being no charge to the public,” Murphy said.
The series helps stimulate businesses in the downtown area, which Murphy said is a large positive for the city as a whole.
“Obviously, it is a big drawing event downtown,” Murphy said. “We like to showcase the area and the improvements which have been made to the Fountain Square area. It’s a great opportunity to get crowds down there and see what we are all about. It’s the center point of Bowling Green, and we are proud of it.”
