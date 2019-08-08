Conditions will be a bit hotter and muggier Thursday, thanks in part to winds settling out of the north as another cold front approaches. This will bring along pop-up storm chances this evening, with storms increasing in coverage as we progress into Friday. Some storms could be strong. High pressure builds in behind the front, bringing sunny, hotter conditions for the weekend. Forecast details —> http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 90˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 86˚/Low 69˚ Scattered Storms
- Saturday: High 87˚/Low 67˚ Partly Sunny
- Sunday: High 90˚/Low 66˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 91˚/Low 68˚ Isolated Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.