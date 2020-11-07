He has shown that he's right at home with a baton in hand; now Jeff Reed may be juggling that conductor's instrument with the tools of a different trade.
Conductor for Orchestra Kentucky since its founding 20 years ago, Reed has now stepped into the role of president and CEO of the newly formed Arts of Southern Kentucky organization that will oversee operations at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and the Capitol Arts Center.
While he may be ditching the baton at times in favor of a calculator or smartphone, Reed believes he's ready to hit the right notes.
"I'm going to be working a lot more hours," Reed said. "It's going to demand more of my time, but I have already been intimately involved in helping manage the orchestra. It's unusual in that before I was a conductor I practiced law for 10 years."
That decade as an attorney may not mean as much as the two decades of goodwill he has built up with the local arts community in his role with Orchestra Kentucky.
As both the orchestra and SKyPAC faced existential crises brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Reed emerged as the logical choice to steer a merged organization through some rough waters.
Warren Fiscal Court provided seed money to get the merged organization going, allocating $750,000 in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds to keep the arts organization afloat.
"Judge-Executive (Mike) Buchanon formed a task force to look into the possibility of merging the two organizations," said Steve Wheeler, who was president of the Orchestra Kentucky board of directors before the merger. "We looked at all aspects of a combined organization and came forward with a recommendation that a merger occur with Jeff leading it."
Beth Sigler, who had chaired the SKyPAC board of directors and will now be chairperson of the merged ASK organization, said the involvement of Buchanon and fiscal court was essential.
"We haven't been able to open our doors for performances since early March," Sigler said. "We rely on that revenue for 45 percent of our budget. It has been devastating."
Even with the cash infusion from the county government, Sigler said the new organization will be much leaner than the pre-coronavirus SKyPAC.
"The new organization will have about half the staff that SKyPAC used to have," she said.
Reed said the merged organization has a staff of 12 and a budget of about $2 million, not much larger than the $1.3 million budget he worked with at Orchestra Kentucky.
"It's a balanced budget, and that's important," he said.
It's also important to keep SKyPAC and the orchestra operating, even during a time when arts groups across the country have closed.
"It's a challenging time," Reed said. "Most arts organizations have shut down until the summer of 2021. I don't think that's wise.
"The taxpayers are paying for a building. We have an obligation to use it wisely. I feel like there's a way to keep arts alive."
It won't be easy. Venues like SKyPAC must adhere to pandemic protocols, including social distancing, so attendance in the 1,700-seat venue will be limited to about 350.
But Reed has already put together a lineup of shows and movies for the holiday season, utilizing local talent like the Rewinders rock band and singer Tyrone Dunn and bringing in gospel musician Guy Penrod, formerly lead singer for the Gaither Vocal Band.
"It's an example of using some national and some local talent," Reed explained. "It certainly doesn't make sense now to have expensive headliners."
Reed said he is working on shows for 2021 while working within the constraints of the pandemic.
"I want to assure our patrons that we'll have a variety of shows," he said. "It's not just going to be more orchestra concerts.
"We do have to look at the math, what production costs are and how many tickets we can sell. It doesn't make sense now to bring in a Broadway show that costs $50,000. We're committed to bringing great shows to SKyPAC, but we have to do it in a fiscally responsible way."
Sigler said merging SKyPAC and Orchestra Kentucky may give the new ASK organization an advantage in the fundraising that is vital to any arts group.
"We won't have to compete against each other for donations now," she pointed out.
Buchanon said it was important for fiscal court to step up and use the CARES Act funds to help keep the county-owned SKyPAC alive.
"I know of at least one company that wouldn't have located here except for SKyPAC," Buchanon said. "Companies looking for locations look at intangibles like quality of life. Entertainment venues rank right up there."
Reed believes the arts can have tangible benefits during the troubling times brought on by the pandemic.
"It has been a very depressing year for a lot of people," he said. "Things like the arts can help."
