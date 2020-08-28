After it was removed from Western Kentucky University, a historical marker noting Bowling Green as the former state capital of the Confederacy is being stored at a facility run by the Kentucky Department of Highways District 3 office, the Kentucky Historical Society said.
“The marker is with the Kentucky Department of Transportation at their District 3 facility,” Kentucky Historical Society Executive Director Scott Alvey wrote in a recent email to the Daily News. “We plan to reinstall (it) at a new location.”
In a follow-up interview, Alvey told the Daily News that the marker has been taken to a maintenance facility overseen by the local highway department.
“The location’s in Warren County,” he said.
Wes Watt, the office’s spokesman, was unable to immediately confirm the marker’s whereabouts Thursday. The facility is a secure location that remains locked up, he said.
In addition, Alvey said the Kentucky Historical Society is taking steps to find a new location for the marker.
An ideal location would be publicly accessible, pose no hazards for any passing traffic and have the permission of any relevant property owners, Alvey said.
“We’re trying to figure out what those locations might be,” he said.
An exact timeline for when that decision will be made remains unclear, Alvey said.
“I don’t have a timeline for its resolution,” he said.
One complicating factor may be that the marker requires a new post for its display.
Alvey said the Kentucky Historical Society is working with a foundry to source a new post.
“We were advised we could not reuse the post it was on, and due to the style of the marker, posts we have on hand will not fit,” Alvey wrote in his email.
Dating to 1952, marker 67 is one of the earliest of its kind. It’s cataloged in a database maintained by the Kentucky Historical Society, which is part of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. As part of the process for relocating the marker, Alvey said its database entry will likely be updated to reflect a new location once that’s determined.
WKU spokesman Bob Skipper said the marker was recently removed by the university in coordination with the Kentucky Historical Society.
“Our facilities crew removed it and put it in storage until KHS sent someone to pick it up,” Skipper told the Daily News.
The marker’s removal comes as WKU is reexamining its history, including its connection to slavery and the Confederacy. Two of WKU’s academic units – the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering – bear the namesakes of slaveholders, according to university historian David Lee.
When he welcomed faculty and staff back to campus for the return of in-person classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a new task force will reexamine “problematic” names on campus and make recommendations.
“In many ways, the names we carve into our buildings and attach to our academic units should define for members of our community the best of what we have been, what we are and what we aspire to be,” Caboni said in his Convocation address Aug. 17.
“To this end, I have established a task force to conduct a thorough examination of the history of WKU’s namings; explore options for how we might address those that might be problematic; and make recommendations for university leadership to consider,” Caboni said.
Previously, WKU’s Student Government Association voted in a resolution last year requesting the marker’s removal.
Alvey said the marker was removed after the Kentucky Historical Society received a request from Caboni to do so.
In a memo to faculty and staff Aug. 21, Caboni explained the move in the context of ongoing conversations on campus about racism and injustice.
“One such conversation that has been ongoing within the WKU community during the past few years concerns a marker denoting Bowling Green as the Confederate State Capital of Kentucky,” Caboni wrote. “This marker was placed on U.S. 68 when it was on the edge of our campus and was a heavily traveled route into downtown. As our institution grew, that road became College Heights Boulevard – owned by the University – and the federal highway changed to University Boulevard. However, the highway marker remained. The Kentucky Historical Society agrees that this placement is out of historical context, and the sign has been removed and placed in storage until KHS can designate a contextually-appropriate location.”
Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
