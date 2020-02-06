Warren County Public Schools was notified Tuesday by the Barren River District Health Department of a confirmed case of typhoid fever at Briarwood Elementary School, Superintendent Rob Clayton said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“Because WCPS values transparent (and) timely communication, we immediately began the process of notifying our families with information provided by the Barren River District Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control website,” Clayton wrote in the statement.
Clayton referred to the case as Salmonella typhi, which according to the Centers for Disease Control, can manifest as a sustained fever as high as 103 to 104 degrees. Other symptoms include weakness, stomach pain, headache, diarrhea or constipation, cough and loss of appetite.
Incidence is rare in the United States. Only about 350 patients are diagnosed with typhoid fever annually.
Clayton relayed information from medical professionals at the Barren River District Health Department.
“At this time findings indicate a low risk of Salmonella typhi exposure to others, therefore, no public health recommendations are currently warranted for the community. As always, public health recommends practicing good health habits, including thorough hand washing and staying home if you are sick,” he wrote in his message.
“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff will continue to be our top priority and our families can trust us to always take the necessary precautions to maintain a healthy learning environment,” Clayton added. “We encourage anyone with concerns to reach out to the Barren River District Health Department or visit the Centers for Disease Control website for more information.”
