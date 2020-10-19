Like many of the aviators honored with displays at Bowling Green’s Aviation Heritage Park, members of the AHP board of directors have had to adapt and overcome as they’ve tried to fulfill their mission of building an aviation museum at the site adjacent to Basil Griffin Park.
The plan to build a $2.5 million, 11,000-square-foot museum that will look like a 1930s-era airplane hangar has been in the works since 2018 and was originally slated to be completed this year.
Delays in fundraising, weather issues and a global pandemic threw a wrench into those plans; but now AHP board President Joe Tinius says AHP leadership is ready for construction to take flight.
“We’re kinda taking a leap of faith,” Tinius said. “We’re starting the process of getting it under roof. We hope as that part winds down, we can then move on to completing the interior. We feel like the time is right to move forward, based on the money we have on hand.”
The AHP board has already spent some $300,000 for site preparation and environmental studies, and Tinius announced in June that an anonymous donor had contributed his promised $500,000 to match the amount raised to that point.
“We have raised a little over $1 million, so we’re getting ready to do the shell of the building and get it under roof,” Tinius said. “This next phase will cost about $1 million, and we’ll continue to work on raising another $1 million.”
Although work on the museum has been on hold for months, the AHP hasn’t been idle.
In August, the park unveiled its seventh aircraft that is now on display at the corner of Three Springs Road and Smallhouse Road: a Sikorsky helicopter restored to look like the Marine One helicopter flown by Bowling Green native Col. Arthur “Mac” Reynolds, who flew U.S. presidents on the aircraft.
A partnership with a national, military-oriented organization called the Red River Valley Association has boosted fundraising by bringing in donations from its members in several states.
Tinius explained that the RRVA is named for a landmark in Vietnam that pilots would use in navigating. He said the organization’s membership has grown beyond Vietnam-era pilots.
“They have about 4,000 members,” he said. “Members of the Louisville chapter have visited the park. They don’t have a home base, so they’re planning to use (AHP) as their home base. It’s a great opportunity for them and for us.”
AHP board members have also worked to restore a Piper Cub similar to one flown by Glasgow native and aviation pioneer Willa Brown.
The Piper Cub will eventually take its place inside the museum, where Tinius says military artifacts and memorabilia too small for the outdoor area can be put on display.
Tinius said the new road built around the museum site will give the AHP more room for static aircraft displays in the future.
“We think we’ll be able to include five or six additional pads for outdoor displays,” he said.
– More information about Aviation Heritage Park and the fundraising campaign can be found at the aviationheritagepark.com website.
