The earth being moved at Bowling Green’s Lovers Lane Soccer Complex this month is the first tangible signs of the city’s newest fire station.
What is now a dirt pad at the front of the park will, in a few months, be Bowling Green Fire Station No. 7.
“Our goal is to have it open by January 2021,” Bowling Green Fire Department Chief Jason Colson said.
The city several years ago determined there was a need for a station near the rapidly growing Lovers Lane corridor.
After determining that land prices in the area were a bit too hefty, the city decided to save funds by building the station at the park on what has been primarily green space.
Brent Belcher, city parks and recreation department director, said the project should have minimal impact on the thousands of soccer players, walkers and joggers who use the park each month.
“We are coordinating with the parks department to work around all the other activities taking place there,” Colson said.
To minimize the impact, crews are not doing construction work on weekends and afternoons, when much of the park activity takes place, Belcher said.
One current impact is the construction crews are using an overflow parking area to stage some equipment. Another impact is “it’s going to get dirty,” Belcher said, as the machinery moves dirt around the park.
After the station is built, two other projects will start – one will be to pave the overflow lot, adding 50 paved parking spaces, and building a new entrance/exit road.
The new road will expand the entrance from two lanes to three, with one entrance lane and two exit lanes that will help ensure firetrucks can get out of the park quickly.
Colson said the entire project will cost almost $4 million. The project was delayed somewhat by higher construction cost estimates than first anticipated, but the city scaled back on some features to bring the cost down.
The station will feature one truck and be manned 24/7.
Once completed, the chief said the department will take advantage of the abundant parking at the new station.
“We envision we will utilize the space for public education,” Colson said, such as school tours.
