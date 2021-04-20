After some project plans were amended, the Bowling Green City Commission Tuesday night voted to approve a rezoning that would pave the way for the development of 13.5 acres near Highland Way and Nashville Road into apartments and some commercial businesses.
The plan has drawn opposition from many nearby residents.
A second, binding vote is slated for the next city commission meeting.
The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County voted 6-1 last month to approve a rezoning request put forth by property owners Sam Potter Jr. and Jeff and Betsy Harned. Preliminary plans call for as many as 76 apartments on the 5.9-acre residential portion of the property and as much as 52,000 square feet of commercial development on the 7.6-acre tract facing Nashville Road.
Potter and the Harneds, represented by attorney Tad Pardue at the commission meeting, agreed Tuesday night to build a 10-foot landscape buffer on the section of the property at the Nashville Road and Highland Way intersection, and not allow an entrance into the property off of the residential Highland Way.
Owensboro attorney Frank Stainback represented area residents, and argued that the rezoning would allow uses not compatible with the Highland Way area.
Commissioners, however, voted 5-0 to approve the rezoning after lengthy discussion and after the new concessions from Potter and the Harneds.
—This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.