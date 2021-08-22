Warren Fiscal Court’s approval of a residential development that got the OK from the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has hit a speed bump and must go before fiscal court Aug. 30 for another hearing.
Despite heavy opposition, the planning commission voted 5-1 in July to approve the application of developer Rodney Rogers and property owners Norman and Velma Ehresman to rezone 57 acres in the Plum Springs area from agriculture to single-family residential.
Rogers’ plan to develop a 158-lot subdivision on the property was met with opposition from more than a dozen residents of the nearby Meadowview, McKinney Farms and Northridge subdivisions and from Mark Guy, whose rural 17-acre property abuts the proposed subdivision.
Despite the opposition, Rick Starks was the only one of the six commissioners eligible to vote on the rezoning who voted against it.
An appeal by Guy, who has developed his property into a track for racing motorcycles, led to the hearing that will take place Aug. 30 at 8 a.m. in the Warren County Courthouse, just before a fiscal court meeting scheduled for 9 a.m.
Attorney Tad Pardue, who represents Guy, filed the notice of opposition and requested the hearing, which County Attorney Amy Milliken explained would be an “on the record” hearing requiring the magistrates to decide based on the planning commission record.
Milliken said Pardue and Chris Davenport, attorney for the developer, will make presentations and the magistrates will be able to ask questions of the attorneys or of planning commission Executive Director Ben Peterson.
Following the hearing, during the fiscal court meeting, the magistrates will take a vote on approving the rezoning on second and final reading.
Overturning a planning commission recommendation is rare, but the vote on the first reading of the rezoning gives Guy hope that this case could be different.
At the Aug. 13 fiscal court meeting, the magistrates approved the rezoning on first reading but only by a 4-2 vote.
Fifth District Magistrate Mark Young, who visited Guy’s property at his invitation, voted against the rezoning, as did Fourth District Magistrate Rex McWhorter.
“I was really surprised to get two ‘no’ votes on first reading,” Guy said. “I think what happened at fiscal court is a win as far as getting momentum for our cause. At least now we’ll have time to state our case.”
Guy believes his case is different from the typical rezoning for a residential development because of his motorcycle track and the wooded area that now shields his property.
Rogers’ proposed development, which calls for homes of at least 1,200 square feet with one-car garages, could spell the end of what he has built on his property, Guy said.
Guy said his property at 2383 Plum Springs Road is unique because of how he has developed it.
“When people oppose rezonings, it can often sound like a broken record,” Guy said. “They complain about the traffic or water runoff. But I have a unique situation.”
Guy told the planning commission at the July 15 meeting that his property is within 15 feet of the proposed subdivision, causing him to be concerned about security and privacy.
“If this subdivision comes in, 90% of the reason I bought this property will be gone,” Guy told the commissioners.
Rogers, chief executive of Bowling Green’s Stewart Richey Construction, said development of the subdivision will take “three or four years,” but Guy worries that continuing his motorcycle activities on his property will cause problems with his future neighbors.
“It’s going to be controversial,” he said. “People are going to be complaining about the noise and the dust. I wouldn’t want to live beside me either.”
While a denial of the rezoning is Guy’s ultimate goal, he said some concessions beyond those Rogers already made during the July 15 planning commission meeting could make the development more palatable.
Rogers reduced the number of lots from 180 to 158 and agreed to maintain all healthy and mature vegetation within 25 feet of the property line and to have 25-foot setbacks for all lots adjoining Guy’s property.
“Some more concessions could work,” Guy said.
Regardless of the outcome at the fiscal court hearing, Guy has no plans to move away from his property or to gear down the motorcycle activities that he says are “my therapy.”
If fiscal court approves the rezoning, Guy said he will give serious consideration to the next available step: an appeal to Warren Circuit Court.
“I’m not anti-development by any means,” Guy said. “But I don’t want to move. That’s my forever home.”