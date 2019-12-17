Once withdrawn and once voted down, a proposal to rezone land along Russellville Road adjacent to Stone Crest subdivision for a residential and commercial development has new life in a slightly altered form.
A group led by Mirsad Alic, who manages the Greenline Express trucking company on Russellville Road, submitted a rezoning application that has been tweaked since it was voted down 7-1 Sept. 19 by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
The re-worked application will be considered by the planning commission Thursday.
Dozens of Stone Crest residents showed up for the Sept. 19 meeting, expressing their opposition to a plan to rezone 73 acres at 6309 Russellville Road from agriculture and general business to highway business, multi-family residential and light industrial.
That application was originally on the agenda for the planning commission’s Sept. 5 meeting, but Alic and his partners withdrew it after a large contingent of Stone Crest residents showed up at that meeting.
Their beef? The light industrial portion of the development, which they assumed would be devoted to trucking, an industry familiar to Alic and his partners.
As Stone Crest resident Gerald Barr said at the earlier meeting: “We have a beautiful, quiet subdivision. A lot of great things could go in there, but a trucking company? I don’t see how it fits.”
Now Alic is saying he and his partners have heard those concerns and have made appropriate changes in the new application.
The development plan, expanded to 83.41 acres that are owned by the Frank T. Wheeler estate, now includes a single-family residential component in addition to the multi-family, highway business and light industrial pieces.
The development plan said a 12.1-acre tract bordering Stone Crest will be home to a maximum of 35 single-family homes of at least 1,400 square feet each.
Next to that will be a 19.88-acre tract for the multi-family portion. According to the development plan, that space could have as many as 456 apartments and buildings of up to three stories in height.
A 16.33-acre tract along Russellville Road is to be zoned highway business, and the remaining 35.1 acres farther from Russellville Road will be zoned light industrial.
“The single-family will be next to the existing neighborhood,” Alic said. “The apartments will be next to that. We will keep the industrial part away from the neighbors. We want to make it beautiful.”
No specifics are given in the new application about plans for the light industrial portion, but the previous application mentioned a trucking company as one of the planned uses.
Alic downplayed the possibility of a trucking operation on the property, saying: “I do manage a trucking company now, but I have plenty of space (at Greenline) for trucking.”
As for the possibility that trucking and warehousing could be part of this revised development plan, Alic said: “I don’t think so, but you never know down the road.”
Alic said he and his partners want to make the development as attractive as possible. “It seems like a really good spot,” he said. “Our goal is to make it beautiful, not trashy.”
