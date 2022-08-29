After hearing from two complainants who testified about contractor Tim Fuzzell not completing work for which he had been at least partially paid, the Bowling Green-Warren County Contractors Licensing Board voted Aug. 3 to revoke Fuzzell’s license.
Fuzzell was issued the license only in February, but board attorney Scott Bachert said the contractor had three complaints filed against him between April and July.
Bachert spelled out the severity of those complaints during the board’s meeting, calling on two of the Warren County residents who filed complaints against Fuzzell to testify at the meeting.
Adis Becarevic, who lives on Memphis Junction Road, testified that he paid Fuzzell $2,635 for a fencing project that was not completed.
A second complainant, James Bolinger of Laurelstone Lane, testified that he paid Fuzzell $10,605.95 but that Fuzzell “never started the project, never had materials delivered, and didn’t do the work.”
Bachert said Fuzzell had originally promised to have the work done or return the money by June 1. He failed to meet that deadline, and he was later notified of the board’s intent to revoke his license.
Fuzzell was told that he had the opportunity for a hearing before the board, but he failed to request such a hearing.
Under Warren County and city of Bowling Green ordinances, Bachert said, the board could vote to revoke by default.
A motion by board member Gary Counts to revoke the license of Fuzzell and the Backyard Builders and AAA Fencing businesses he operated passed in a 7-0 vote.
In other business, interim director Steve Speakman said the number of active licensed contractors in Warren County had grown to 710 general contractors and 2,379 specialty contractors by the end of July. That total of 3,089 licensed contractors is an increase of 203 from the end of July 2021.
Speakman is filling in after Bob Appling retired in June after 30 years as executive director of the board that is charged with regulating construction activity in order to protect property owners in the city and county.
More than 30 applications have been received for the executive director position. Speakman reported to Warren Fiscal Court in July that the goal is to have the position filled by November.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.