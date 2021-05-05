A contested rezoning effort along Nashville Road at the Highland Way intersection jumped a final hurdle Tuesday night, earning unanimous approval from the Bowling Green City Commission on a second and final vote.
The vote would pave the way for the development of 13.5 acres into apartments and some commercial businesses. Preliminary plans call for as many as 76 apartments on the 5.9-acre residential portion of the property and as much as 52,000 square feet of commercial development on the 7.6-acre tract facing Nashville Road. The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County voted 6-1 in March to approve a rezoning request from property owners Sam Potter Jr. – a Warren District Court judge – and Jeff and Betsy Harned.
The plan has drawn opposition from many nearby residents who expressed worries about congestion and its compatibility with an area now dominated by single-family homes on large tracts.
The property owners have made several concessions during the rezoning process, including at the last city commission meeting, agreeing to build a 10-foot landscape buffer at the Highland Way/Nashville Road intersection and to eliminate access to Highland Way from that corner property.
The rezoning request at the planning commission and at last month's city commission meeting produced hours of discussion, but Tuesday's procedural second vote came in only minutes, with no discussion.
Also Tuesday:
•Commissioners approved applying for a grant that would help fund an outdoor fitness center at the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex.
The city recently built an outdoor fitness center at Preston Miller Park and is looking to do the same at the Lovers Lane park featuring seven training zones. The total project cost is estimated at $250,000. The grant from the National Fitness Campaign Healthy City program would provide up to $30,000 for the project.
•Commissioners approved a proposal for the city's Greenways program to begin surveys and designs for two projects for the 2021 fiscal year. The plan calls for building 699 feet of Greenway from Campbell Lane to Thimble Finger Way, and 2,309 feet of Greenway from Shive Lane to Scottsville Road.
•Commissioners approved leasing a portion of the Glen Lily Landfill property to area farmer Mark Mayes. Mayes approached the city about leasing 10 acres that adjoins property he already uses to grow crops.
City Commissioner Carlos Bailey questioned the soil safety in the area and suggested that Mayes first grow a small crop in the area and then have it tested before full-scale farming.
City staff responded that the portion of land in question was never used as a landfill and simply surrounds the area that was part of the since-closed landfill.
Ultimately, commissioners approved leasing the land for five years at a rate of $80 per acre for the first year and $100 per acre for the next four years, with Bailey casting the sole no vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.