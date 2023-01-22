The repercussions continue to be felt almost a week after one of the officers involved in the raid that resulted in the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor gave a presentation about the events of that night at Anna's Greek Restaurant.
Retired Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly had been scheduled to appear Jan. 17 at a meeting of the Republican Women's Club of South Central Kentucky at the Bowling Green Country Club alongside gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles, but the event sparked protests, Quarles decided not to speak at the event with Mattingly and it was eventually canceled.
Mattingly was one of three LMPD officers who participated in the March 13, 2020, raid in which Taylor was shot and killed. He was cleared of wrongdoing by an internal investigation and not charged with a crime by a grand jury, retiring in 2021.
Taylor's death went on to draw demonstrations worldwide and calls for justice and reform in policing.
Mattingly later wrote a book that promotional materials describe as a "gritty and suspenseful true story" in which he offers his perspective on the controversial police response that night, "debunking lie after lie about what happened."
It emerged on social media early Wednesday morning that Mattingly and the local GOP women's club relocated their event Tuesday night to Anna's Greek Restaurant, with several patrons posting on Facebook about being caught off guard by Mattingly's presentation.
Cayce Johnson said in a Facebook post early Wednesday that Mattingly gave his presentation to the GOP women's club on the restaurant's second floor over a sound system that overwhelmed diners on the first floor, a presentation that included the playing of footage of the scene from police body-worn cameras.
"We were given no warning, we were given no thought, and we were given no apologies or fix for a peaceful dining experience," Johnson said in her post. "It was impossible to hear each other over the sound system blaring above and the applause."
Johnson also posted a video of her confronting Anna's owner Vilson Qehaja.
In her post, Johnson said that Qehaja was not sympathetic to her concerns.
"He denied knowing anything about this group and what they were doing, didn't care that it was disturbing our experience, as well as everyone else in the restaurant, and as the walls around us were shaking with the noise of the bodycam videos, he told us 'You're getting served, aren't you?' " Johnson's post said.
Reached Saturday, Johnson said she had made reservations to eat at Anna's that night with some friends visiting from out of town.
"We've been going through the emotions of it all, the shock and anger," Johnson said, adding that she commiserated that night with a group at a neighboring table who was there to celebrate a birthday.
The Daily News reached out Wednesday to Qehaja, who said he was out of town. He declined a subsequent request for comment Saturday.
The Republican Women's Club of South Central Kentucky did not respond to an email sent Wednesday requesting comment.
The local GOP organization and Anna's took down their Facebook pages in the aftermath of Tuesday's events that has now drawn national attention.
A statement the GOP women's club released Tuesday before the scheduled event said that one of their organization's objectives was to "educate members regarding community issues and topics of political, social and financial concern."
"These events may be controversial, however we believe Sgt. Mattingly has the right to share his experience," the Republican women's club said in a statement Tuesday.
Johnson said, however, that the presentation made for an unsettling experience for patrons who were not expecting that type of experience at the restaurant.
"I'm thinking about how entitled that group was to not only double down, but triple down on their efforts to host (Mattingly) and give him a platform," Johnson said of the Republican women's club. "I think we need to focus on the group who put this together ... they need to tell us why they thought it was OK and they need to apologize to Breonna Taylor's family and the community."
On Thursday, the Bowling Green/Warren County branch of the NAACP condemned the events at the restaurant.
"It is beyond reprehensible to subject anyone, let alone children and customers of African American descent, to such indecent exposure, graphic and upsetting images while they were attempting to enjoy their meal," local NAACP president Ryan Dearbone said in a statement. "Such disturbing occurrences must not be tolerated especially in places of public accommodation. At a minimum, these acts are devoid of humanity and violate the most fundamental principles of human decency."
On Saturday, Dearbone said that the NAACP was investigating the events of Tuesday night.
"We've been in touch with patrons since that night and there are several more people we'd like to talk to," Dearbone said.