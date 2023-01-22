Protestors gather as officer in Taylor shooting speaks to GOP group
A group of protestors listen as Karika Nelson, founder of the BG Freedom Walkers, speaks about Louisville Metro Police Department Retired Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly’s part in the  death of Breonna Taylor during a search warrant on her residence in 2020 and his invitation to join gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles at a Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky dinner at the Bowling Green Country Club. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

The repercussions continue to be felt almost a week after one of the officers involved in the raid that resulted in the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor gave a presentation about the events of that night at Anna's Greek Restaurant.

